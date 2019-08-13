UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool announce 23-man squad; Lovren left out, Lonergan in

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 232 // 13 Aug 2019, 15:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Liverpool today announced their 23-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup, which will be played on Wednesday against Chelsea, in Istanbul.

The Reds say Dejan Lovren has been left out of the squad with an illness, but the Croatian is also close to securing a transfer away, to Serie A side AS Roma, and that might have played a part in his exclusion from the squad.

With goalkeeper Alisson Becker picking up an injury in the Reds' opening Premier League fixture against Norwich, Adrian San Miguel will start in between the sticks on Wednesday, with 35-year-old Andy Lonergan also in the squad.

Lonergan, who has been without a club since being released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season, has been offered a short-term contract by Liverpool, who have been short of options in goal.

Lonergan also accompanied the Reds to the USA in their pre-season tour, even featuring against Sevilla at Fenway Park, in a game Liverpool lost 2-1.

Youngsters Caomhin Kelleher, Ki-Jana Hoever, Harvey Elliott and Rhian Brewster have all been named in the traveling party, and will be on the bench, with UEFA allowing 12 players to be named on each side's substitutes bench for the Super Cup.

Having won the UEFA Champions League for the sixth time in Madrid last year, Liverpool will be making their first appearance at the Super Cup since 2006, when they beat CSKA Moscow 3-1 in Monaco.

They will take on a bruised Chelsea side, fresh off a 4-0 hammering at Old Trafford, in Frank Lampard's first competitive game in charge of the Blues.

Full Liverpool Squad for the UEFA Super Cup

Goalkeepers: Adrian San Miguel, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher

Advertisement

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Ki-Jana Hoever

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lallana, Harvey Elliott

Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Rhian Brewster