UEFA Super Cup, Real Madrid 2-4 Atletico Madrid: Report card

Final Score After Extra Time: Real Madrid 2-4 Atletico Madrid (Karim Benzema 27', Sergio Ramos 63'(P); Diego Costa 1', 79', Saul Niguez 98', Koke 104')

Diego Costa's brace helped Atletico Madrid beat their fierce rivals Real Madrid in Tallinn

Atletico Madrid were not unlucky again against Real Madrid, as they put an end to their disappointing defeats at the hands of their city rivals in European competitions. Atletico stunned the Champions League winners, coming from behind to take the game 4-2 and deny Real their third successive UEFA Super Cup, which left many questions to answer for the Real Madrid post-Ronaldo era.

Los Rojiblancos took the lead from a stunning Diego Costa goal in the very first minute of the game, which set the record for the fastest goal in the UEFA Super Cup. Real Madrid then leveled the score from Benzema's header, after which they took the lead from a cool penalty from Sergio Ramos.

Diego Costa scored again to take the match into extra time, where two brilliantly taken goals from Saul and Koke sealed the game for Atletico Madrid and denied Julen Lopetegui victory in his first game in charge for Real Madrid.

Here's a look at how the players performed for each team:

Real Madrid

Real Madrid celebrating after Karim Benzema's header leveled the scoreline

Keylor Navas

With Thibaut Courtois waiting in line, Navas needed a good performance to retain his place. But it didn't go as well as he would have hoped; he should have stood tall to save Costa's opening goal. The other three goals he conceded were not his fault though.

Rating - 5

Dani Carvajal

It was a quiet performance from Carvajal. He fought hard to deal with Lemar but contributed less offensively, which is one of the reasons for Real's fewer chances in front of goal comparison to their past games.

Rating - 5.5

Raphael Varane

It was a night to forget for the French World Cup winner, who looked completely different from the player who played in Russia. He was beaten all ends up, unusually caught on the edge of his own box and was responsible for Saul's goal.

Rating - 3.5

Sergio Ramos

Ramos had a bad game as a defender dealing with Diego Costa, but contributed to the team's scoring sheet - a goal that was all about him.

Rating - 6

4 - Julen Lopetegui is the first Real Madrid manager to concede four or more goals in his first competitive game in charge since Michael Keeping against Celta Vigo in February 1948. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/OYoLspZgO5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 15, 2018

Marcelo

Marcelo was at his best while moving forward, creating all sorts of problems for the opposition defenders while occasionally shooting from outside the box. But he was to blame for Costa's equalizer which was a crucial goal for Atletico to take the game to extra time.

Rating - 6

Casemiro

He failed to contribute as much as he would've liked on the attacking front. He looked rusty at the beginning but picked up his game as the match progressed.

Rating - 5.5

Toni Kroos

It was a disappointing performance from Kroos as he played a bit deeper than usual which prevented him from supplying the attacking threat. Although he had a decent first half, it wasn't enough for the team.

Rating - 5

Marco Asensio

Asensio had a great chance but missed; he would've scored with his back-heel shot if not for Oblak's great save. Eventually though, Asensio's performance level dipped and he also got a yellow card that resulted in a quick substitution.

Rating - 6

Isco

Isco didn't contributed much to the team. Although he tried to work around the opposition, he was unable to break through their defense.

Rating - 4

Gareth Bale

Bale was arguably the best player on the pitch for Real Madrid, bursting down the right side before providing a beautiful outswinging right-footed cross to Benzema for the equalizer. He also made a great pass to find and open up Asensio in front of the goal, who failed to score after that.

Rating - 7.5

Karim Benzema

Benzema scored the equalizer with a header from Bale's cross and earned a penalty for going for the header during a corner. He did his part well.

Rating - 7

Substitutes

Luka Modric (for Asensio on 57')

He tried his best, working hard in the midfield and taking occasional shots on goal. But he wasn't yet fit enough to display the full range of his abilities.

Rating - 6

Dani Ceballos (for Casemiro on 76')

Ceballos was drafted in for the injured Casemiro, but it was too much to ask from the youngster in that position in a tough match. He also offered little to Real's defense.

Rating - 5

Lucas Vazquez (for Isco on 83')

Vazquez offered some hope on the right side by making some good runs, but the situation was too much for him.

Rating - 5

Borja Mayoral (for Kroos on 102')

he came in after Atleti took the lead but by that time it was all Atletico Madrid and he couldn't do anything for the team.

Rating - 5

