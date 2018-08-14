UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid Predicted XI vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

After claiming the Trofeo Santiago Bernabeu this Saturday at Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid are all set to face their local rivals Atletico Madrid in the final of the UEFA Super Cup.

The match against AC Milan gave us a preview of what to expect at the Super Cup final. Although both teams have played each other in a UEFA final in 2014 and 2016 Champions League, it will be the first time in the history that a Super Cup final is being played between two sides from the same city.

The match will begin at 00:30 IST on 16 Aug, 2018 at the Lillekülla Stadium in Estonia. Indian viewers can watch the 2018 UEFA Super Cup on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Ten 2, with the pre-match show starting at 23:30.

Real Madrid v Manchester United: UEFA Super Cup

Last year's winners, Real Madrid will be playing to bring the trophy home once again. They had a great pre-season: The loss against Manchester United was followed by comfortable wins against Juventus and Roma.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid suffered a lot in the pre-season. However, given the history of the recent clashes between the two sides, football fans are in for a great game between these great rivals.

Probable Real Madrid line-up:

Julen Lopetegui has called every available player (including the injured ones) for this game. Los Blancos travelled with the 29-member squad to Tallinn.

Real Madrid Probable X

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Though Madrid have secured the services of the ex-Atletico goalkeeper, Courtois is not expected to start ahead of Navas. Courtois has started training sessions but Keylor seems to be in great form and definitely be starting between the sticks.

Defence: Lopetegui is expected to start the same defensive line which he started against AC Milan. The back four of Marcelo, Ramos, Varane and Carvajal performed well and look ready for the final.

Midfield: Midfield is the most complicated part of the selection for Lopetegui. Though Modric played 15 minutes against Milan, he is not yet ready for a full game. He is expected to start on the bench.

The same goes for Casemiro. He didn't perform well enough in the 45 minutes and Julen trying out Kroos as the single pivot against Milan suggests that Kroos can again be playing the pivot role. Ceballos and Isco should fill the remaining midfield positions.

Attack: There should not be a surprise if Lopetegui starts with BBA again. All three forwards have been in fine form throughout the pre-season. Vázquez, Mayoral and Vinicius Jr. can make an impact off the bench.