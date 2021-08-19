Ufa vs Zenit prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22 

Ufa welcome Zenit St. Petersburg to the BetBoom Arena on Saturday, with three points on the line in the Russian Premier League.

The home side come into game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Nizhny Novgorod last Saturday. Hamid Agalarov and Oleg Ivanov scored second-half goals to help Ufa pick up all three points.

Zenit could not be separated in a 1-1 draw away to Lokomotiv Moscow on Sunday. Two penalties in the final five minutes from Alex Sutormin and Fedor Smolov ensured parity was restored at fulltime.

Name the player, first right answer gets a FB ✅ pic.twitter.com/gZYna0n5c8 — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) August 19, 2021

Despite the draw, the visitors remain at the summit of the table, having picked up 10 points from four matches. Ufa are in 11th spot on four points.

Ufa vs Zenit Head-to-Head

Zenit have nine wins from their last 15 games against Ufa. Five matches ended in a stalemate, while Ufa were victorious on just one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in May and they could not be separated in a goalless fixture last season.

Zenit were on a five-game winning run prior to last week's draw with Lokomotiv. Ufa's victory on Saturday halted a run of four games without a win.

Ufa form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L

Zenit form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Ufa vs Zenit Team News

Ufa

The hosts have Jemal Tabidze ruled out with a long-term ACL injury. Bojan Jokic will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Injury: Jemal Tabidze

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Bojan Jokic

Zenit

Malcom (concussion) and Magomed Ozdoev (knee) are both unavailable for selection.

Daler Kuzyayev will be suspended due to the double booking he received against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Injuries: Malcom, Magomed Ozdoev

Suspension: Daler Kuzyayev

Ufa vs Zenit Predicted XI

Ufa Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aleksandr Belenov (GK); Erving Botaka, Yury Zhuravlev, Konstantin Pliev; Cacintura dos Santos, Vladislav Kamilov, Oleg Ivanov, Moritz Bauer; Filip Mrzljak, Vyacheslav Krotov, Hamid Agalarov

Zenit Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov (GK); Douglas Santos, Danil Krugovoy, Dejan Lovren, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Wendel, Kirill Kravtsov, Wilmar Barrios, Andrey Mostovoy; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dyzuba

Ufa vs Zenit Prediction

Zenit are favorites in the game and the visitors will be keen to get back to winning ways after last weekend's draw.

Zenit have been surprisingly open defensively this season and Ufa have shown that they can take advantage of the chances given to them. However, we are predicting a victory for Zenit, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Ufa 1-3 Zenit

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Shardul Sant