“Ugly hair” - When Cristiano Ronaldo made feelings clear about hairstyle of Real Madrid midfielder

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo once trolled former teammate James Rodriguez for his hairstyle. The incident occurred when both were playing for Los Blancos.

James joined the LaLiga champions in the summer of 2014 after exploding into the scenes at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The Colombian teamed up with Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning multiple trophies.

They appeared 86 times together for Real Madrid, contributing 18 goals, winning 64 games, and losing just 11. The two of them appeared to share good rapport as well, as was evident from an incident from June 2017.

James shared a picture on Instagram sporting a new haircut with blonde highlights. Cristiano Ronaldo commented via Goal:

Trending

“Cabelo feio (ugly hair).”

The comment immediately went viral, with fans of the Colombian hitting back at Ronaldo. Many of them even urged James to leave Real Madrid and join their favored club.

While Manchester United and AC Milan were linked with the player that summer, he ended up joining Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal. Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo also left Los Blancos the following year, securing a move to Juventus.

James Rodriguez returned to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2019, before leaving permanently a year later to join Everton. By then, the Colombian had registered 37 goals and 42 assists from 125 games for the LaLiga champions.

How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo won the league with Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2009, with the club reportedly paying £80m for his signature. The Portuguese icon arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu as an established name in the world of football, having won the Premier League thrice with the Red Devils.

Ronaldo, however, had to wait two seasons before he could get his hands on the LaLiga trophy. Los Blancos finished second behind Barcelona in Ronaldo's first two seasons with the club.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner powered his team to the league title in the 2011-12 campaign. Real Madrid finished the season with a record of 100 points and beat the Catalans to the title.

Ronaldo scored 46 goals and set up 12 more in 38 games in the league. The Portuguese superstar also won the LaLiga title in the 2016-17 campaign, under Zinedine Zidane.

The LaLiga champions enjoyed a great season, winning the Champions League as well. Ronaldo finished the campaign with 42 goals and 12 assists from 46 games across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback