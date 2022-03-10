UK sanctions Roman Abramovich: Full list of regulations imposed on Chelsea

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This will have various implications for the running of the club both on and off the pitch. Due to the sanctions being imposed on the Blues, there are various aspects which the club will not be able to carry out from now on.

Here are some of the heavy implications due to the same:

Chelsea will still be allowed to function as a regular football club under a special license. However, Abramovich's decision of wanting to sell the club is currently put on hold.

Apart from the sale of the club, the Blues are also not allowed to sell any matchday tickets for their home games. This means that only season ticket holders can go for games.

This could also see no away fans for games being played at Stamford Bridge. The club are also prohibited from selling any official merchandise to fans.

Chelsea are still allowed to pay salaries and wages to its players, coaching staff and non-coaching staff. However, they are not allowed to sign any new players in the upcoming transfer window or offer new contracts to their existing players.

The Blues will be allowed to travel to their away games this season. However, the cost for the same is not allowed to exceed £20,000 per game. For the purposes of their home games, the club will be allowed to spend on security, catering and stewarding. However, the cost for the same should not exceed £500,000.

Chelsea had one of their most successful eras under the ownership of Roman Abramovich

Chelsea became one of English football's most successful sides under the ownership of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. The club was purchased by the 55-year-old businessman in 2003 and the Blues have since then amassed numerous honors.

Under the Russian owner, the Blues have won five Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, five FA Cup trophies and two Europa League titles amongst others. They recently won their first FIFA Club World Cup title by beating Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final back in February.

Chelsea have also been able to attract a host of superstar players. These include the likes of Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba, Michael Essien and Christian Pulisic amongst others.

They have also been managed by some of the best managers in the game like Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte.

