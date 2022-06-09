Ukraine vs Armenia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

The 2022 UEFA Nations League will continue this weekend, and will see Ukraine face Armenia at the ŁKS Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

Ukraine shook off their World Cup qualifying disappointments on Wednesday to open their Nations League campaign with a win. They beat Ireland 1-0 at the Aviva Stadium with Viktor Tsygankov scoring the sole goal of the game via a free-kick a minute after his introduction.

The Blue and Yellows have picked up maximum points in the group and will now be looking to make it two wins from two when they play this weekend.

Like their hosts, Armenia also beat Ireland 1-0 in their opening game before losing 2-0 to Scotland last time out. The Lerrnakanner struggled to cope with their dominant opponents and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin.

Armenia now sit third in the group with three points from an obtainable six. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and get their continental campaign back on track.

Ukraine vs Armenia Head-to-Head

There have been eight meetings between the two nations. Ukraine are undefeated in all eight matchups, winning five of those games and drawing the other two.

The two sides last faced off in a 2004 European Championship qualifying clash, which the Blue and Yellows won 4-3.

Ukraine Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Armenia Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Ukraine vs Armenia Team News

Ukraine

Head coach Oleksandr Petrakov rested several players last time out after their World Cup qualifiers, including Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovsyki. Both men, however, are expected to return to the starting XI this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Armenia

Arman Hovhannisyan has recovered from an injury he picked up in the first game, meaning the Mountaineers have no injured or suspended players ahead of their weekend clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ukraine vs Armenia Predicted XI

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andriy Lunin; Vitaliy Mykolenko, Illia Zabarnyi, Mykola Matvienko, Oleksandr Karavaev; Taras Stepanenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Viktor Tsygankov, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk

Armenia Predicted XI (5-3-2): David Yurchenko; Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Taron Voskanyan, Varazdat Haroyan, Kamo Hovhannisyan, Arman Hovhannisyan; Khoren Bayramyan, Artak Grigoryan, Eduard Spertsyan; Tigran Barseghyan, Sargis Adamyan

Ukraine vs Armenia Prediction

Ukraine have bounced back from their loss against Wales earlier this week and will be looking to keep the momentum going. They have lost just one of their last 15 games across all competitions and are in strong form ahead of Saturday's game.

Armenia have lost two of their last four games and have now gone winless in 11 of their last 13 outings across all competitions. The Blue and Yellows are in much better form and should win this one.

Prediction: Ukraine 2-0 Armenia

