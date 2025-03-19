Ukraine vs Belgium Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Ukraine will lock horns with Belgium at Estadio Nueva Condomina in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League playoffs on Thursday. The hosts finished second in the Group B1 table while The Red Devils find themselves in the relegation playoffs after a third-place finish in Group A2.

Ad

The Blue and Yellow are unbeaten in their last four games and registered a 2-1 away win over Albania in their last league-phase game in November. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored five minutes apart in the first half and Nedim Bajrami pulled one back for Albania from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

The visitors recorded just one win in six league-phase games. After a 3-1 home triumph over Israel in the campaign opener, they went winless in the next five games. They suffered a third consecutive defeat in their previous outing, losing 1-0 away to Israel in November.

Ad

Trending

Ukraine vs Belgium Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the group stage of UEFA Euro 2024 and the match ended in a goalless draw.

The visitors are winless in their last four away games in the Nations League, suffering three defeats. They have failed to score in three games in that period while conceding six goals.

Ukraine are unbeaten in their last four games in the Nations League, recording two wins. They have scored one goal apiece in three games in that period while also conceding one goal apiece in three games.

Belgium have failed to score in four of their last seven games in the Nations League.

The visitors have won just one of their last seven away games in the Nations League, failing to score in three.

Ad

Ukraine vs Belgium Prediction

The Blue and Yellow have lost two of their last eight competitive games while recording three wins. They have won just one of their five home games in the Nations League, with three ending in draws.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Yehor Nazaryna return to the squad for this match while Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended after a doping test failure. Max Taloverov has left the training camp due to an injury and Oleksandr Svatok has been named as his replacement.

Ad

De Rode Duivels have suffered three consecutive defeats, failing to score in the last two. They have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions, failing to score in five.

Rudi Garcia will take charge of the team for the first time after being named the head coach in January. He has welcomed back Thibaut Courtois to the squad after an absence of around two years. Timothy Castagne and Lois Openda are not available for the first leg due to suspensions.

Ad

Belgium have been inconsistent in recent games and they will play for the first time under a new manager, which might impact their performance. With that in mind and considering Ukraine's better recent form, the Blue and Yellow are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Ukraine 2-1 Belgium

Ukraine vs Belgium Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ukraine to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback