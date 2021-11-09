Ukraine vs Bulgaria prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021 

Ukraine will welcome Bulgaria to Stadion Chornomorets for an international friendly on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina in a FIFA World Cup qualifier last month. Anel Ahmedhodzic's second-half strike for the visitors canceled out Andriy Yarmolenko's 15th-minute goal.

Bulgaria secured maximum points in a 2-1 home win over Northern Ireland. Todro Nedelev scored a second-half brace to help the Lions secure a comeback win.

Both sides will use the game as a warm-up before returning to competitive action next week. Ukraine are slated to face Bosnia in their final FIFA World Cup qualifier next Tuesday while Bulgaria trade tackles with Switzerland.

Ukraine vs Bulgaria Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides and Ukraine are yet to lose a game against Bulgaria. The Blue and Yellow have three wins to their name, while two matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

They last met in an international friendly back in November 2012 when Oleksandr Kucher's 33rd-minute strike inspired Ukraine to a 1-0 victory.

Thursday's visitors have already been eliminated from the running for Qatar 2022. Ukraine's clash with Bosnia is a direct knockout game to determine who finishes in the playoff spot in Group D.

Ukraine form guide: D-W-D-D-D

Bulgaria form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Ukraine vs Bulgaria Team News

Ukraine

Interim manager Oleksandr Petrakov called up 25 players for the games against Bulgaria and Bosnia. Premier League stars Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko headline the squad.

Dynamo Kyiv defender Vitaliy Mykolenko had to pull out due to injury.

Injury: Vitaliy Mykolenko

Suspension: None

Bulgaria

Petko Hristov and Georgi Yomov pulled out of Bulgaria's 24-man squad for November's international window.

Injuries: Petko Hristov, Georgi Yomov

Suspension: None

Ukraine vs Bulgaria Predicted XI

Ukraine Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andriy Pyatov (GK); Ilya Zabarnyi, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko; Oleksandr Tymchyk, Taras Stepanenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Eduard Sobol; Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Roman Yaremchuk

Bulgaria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Martin Lukov (GK); Andrea Hristov, Kristian Dimitrov, Alex Petkov, Vasil Bozhikov; Georgi Kostadinov, Ivaylo Chochev; Kiril Despodov, Todor Nedelev, Dimitar Iliev; Atanas Iliev

Ukraine vs Bulgaria Prediction

Ukraine are favorites to emerge victorious and also have home advantage in their favor. However, they might have their sights set on their marquee clash with Bosnia and might not give their all in this game.

This could give Bulgaria an extra edge in the game and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Ukraine 1-1 Bulgaria

Edited by Vishal Subramanian