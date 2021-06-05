Ukraine vs Cyprus prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

In their final international friendly fixture before Euro 2020, Ukraine welcome Cyprus to the Metalist Stadium on Monday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland, while the visitors were beaten 1-0 by Hungary on Thursday.

Ukraine were held to a 1-1 draw by Bahrain in their first friendly fixture on 23 May.

However, they returned to winning ways in the following game as they beat Northern Ireland 1-0 to end their run of four-straight draws.

With three points from three games, Ukraine are currently seated in second place in Group D of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Andriy Shevchenko's men will now aim to gain a confidence boost ahead of the forthcoming Euros by claiming two straight wins.

Meanwhile, after opening their World Cup qualifiers with two winless games, Cyprus beat Slovenia 1-0 back in March to move up to fourth place in Group H.

However, they came crashing down to earth last time out as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Hungary on Thursday.

Twenty-two-year-old midfielder Andreas Schafer scored the only goal of the game in the 36th minute to hand Hungary their third straight win.

Ukraine vs Cyprus Head-To-Head

This is the fourth meeting between Ukraine and Cyprus. The result has been split right down the middle as the two sides have picked up one win each.

Their most recent meeting came back in 2016, when Ukraine claimed a 1-0 friendly victory.

Ukraine Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-W

Cyprus Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-L

Ukraine vs Cyprus Team News

Shevchenko has called up a 31-man squad for their three friendly games. However, Yevhen Konoplyanka and Viktor Kovalenko are major doubts after sustaining injuries in the game against Bahrain.

Injuries: Yevhen Konoplyanka, Viktor Kovalenko

Suspended: None

Cyprus

Marco Rossi has named his final 26-man squad for Euro 2020 with Adam Szalai leading the squad. However, Szilveszter Hangya and Dominik Szoboszlai have both been ruled out of their friendly games due to injuries.

Injuries: Szilveszter Hangya, Dominik Szoboszlai

Suspension: None

Ukraine vs Cyprus Predicted XI

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andriy Pyatov; Mykola Matviyenko, Oleksandr Karavayev, Eduard Sobol, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marlos, Ruslan Malinovskyi; Roman Yaremchuk, Artem Dovbyk

Cyprus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Constantinos Panagi; Andreas Panayiotou, Andreas Karo, Paris Psaltis, Stelios Andreou; Alex Cogic, Andreas Avraam, Kostakis Artymatas; Demetris Christofi, Panagiotis Zachariou, Marios Elia

Ukraine vs Cyprus Prediction

While Ukraine have avoided defeat in their last five outings, they have struggled for results and only ended their run of four straight draws last time out.

However, we predict they will build on that win and claim the win on Monday as they head into the tie with a stronger squad on paper.

Prediction: Ukraine 2-1 Cyprus

