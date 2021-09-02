Ukraine vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Ukraine are set to play France at the Olympic National Sports Complex on Saturday for a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Ukraine come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Talgat Baysufinov's Kazakhstan yesterday. Goals from Benfica striker Roman Yaremchuk and young Shakhtar Donetsk forward Danylo Sikan for Ukraine was cancelled out by a second-half brace from Tobol midfielder Ruslan Valiullin for Kazakhstan.

France, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Ivaylo Petev's Bosnia and Herzegovina yesterday. A goal from veteran Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko for Bosnia and Herzegovina was cancelled out by a goal from Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann for France, who had Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde sent off in the second-half.

Ukraine vs France Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, France hold the advantage. They have won six games, lost one and drawn four.

Les Bleus conservent la tête du groupe D devant l'Ukraine qu'ils affronteront samedi (20H45) ! #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/SNoNVWp0Z9 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) September 1, 2021

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from attacker Antoine Griezmann for France was cancelled out by a second-half strike from midfielder Serhiy Sydorchuk for Ukraine.

Ukraine form guide: D-L-W-L-W

France form guide: D-L-D-D-W

Ukraine vs France Team News

Ukraine

Ukraine have included Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov, West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko, Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benfica striker Roman Yaremchuk in the squad.

There could be potential debuts for Vorskla Poltava goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk, Slavia Prague centre-back Taras Kacharaba and young Dynamo Kyiv defender Oleksandr Syrota.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France

Meanwhile, France manager Didier Deschamps has an abundance of talented players to choose from. The Manchester United trio of Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, Real Madrid star Karim Benzema and the Paris Saint-Germain duo of Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe have all been named.

There could be a potential debut for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez and Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jules Kounde

Ukraine vs France Predicted XI

Ukraine Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andriy Pyatov, Illya Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Karavayev, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Viktor Tsyhankov, Eduard Sobol, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Roman Yaremchuk

France Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Leo Dubois, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Digne, Paul Pogba, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

Goal for France 🇫🇷



Better times on the horizon for Antoine Griezmann 🔭 pic.twitter.com/wjoWajChZ0 — Goal (@goal) September 1, 2021

Ukraine vs France Prediction

Ukraine did well at the UEFA Euro 2020, with West Ham United forward Andriy Yarmolenko and Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko two of their most important players. Benfica new signing Roman Yaremchuk is a good player as well, and the 25-year old has led the line well for Ukraine so far.

France, on the other hand, have the best talent pool to choose their squad from. They were disappointing at the Euros, and manager Didier Deschamps is under pressure arguably for the first time as the manager of the national team.

France should be able to win here.

Prediction: Ukraine 0-2 France

