Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 returns to the fold with a new round of group stage matches as Ukraine lock horns with North Macedonia in an important Group C encounter at the National Arena on Thursday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this week.

Ukraine pulled off an excellent comeback to draw level with the Netherlands after being two goals down but a late strike from Denzel Dumfries condemned them to a disappointing 3-2 defeat. Shevchenko's side has impressive players in its ranks and will want to bounce back in this game.

North Macedonia held their own against Austria in the first half but a late flourish from their opponents handed them a defeat. The North Macedonians are a dangerous opponent on their day and will be in no mood to relent in this fixture.

Goran Pandev is 37. He made his debut for North Macedonia 20 years ago this month. His nation had never reached a major tournament before.



Ukraine vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head

Ukraine have a good record against North Macedonia and have won two out of four games played between the two teams. North Macedonia have managed only one victory against Ukraine and will want to even the scales on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2015 and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Ukraine. North Macedonia have improved over the years and will be intent on making a statement this week.

Ukraine form guide: L-W-W-D-D

North Macedonia form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Ukraine vs North Macedonia Team News

Ukraine have a good squad

Ukraine

Oleksandr Zubkov picked up an injury against the Netherlands and might not play a part in this match. Ruslan Malinovskiy and Oleksandr Zinchenko have plenty of experience on the big stage and will have to play crucial roles against North Macedonia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

North Macedonia have a point to prove

North Macedonia

Ilija Nestorovski has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. Veteran striker Goran Pandev has been excellent for North Macedonia and will want to make his mark in this match.

Injured: Ilija Nestorovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ukraine vs North Macedonia Predicted XI

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Georgi Bushchan; Vitalii Mykolenko, Mykola Matvienko, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Karavaev; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Ruslan Malinovskiy; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk

More lunchtime #EURO2020!



Tomorrow at 1pm, McMafia author and one of the world’s leading experts on the Balkans, @MishaGlenny, will be in conversation with @peterpomeranzev, who was born in Kiev, about North Macedonia v. Ukraine and what it means.



North Macedonia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stole Dimitrievski; Darko Velovski, Visar Musliu, Stefan Ristovski; Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Boban Nikolov; Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev

Ukraine vs North Macedonia Prediction

Ukraine have excellent attacking resources at their disposal and will be intent on proving their mettle against North Macedonia this week. Andriy Yarmolenko scored a wonder goal against the Netherlands and will look to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

North Macedonia are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and will rely on veteran striker Goran Pandev to make his mark this week. Ukraine are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia

