Ulsan Hyundai vs Al Duhail prediction, preview, team news, and more | FIFA Club World Cup 2021

Al Duhail play Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Rayyan Stadium to decide the fifth-place team of the FIFA Club World Cup 2021, hoping to salvage some pride in front of the local fans.

The Red Knights saw their campaign end at the hands of Egyptian side Al Ahly, losing 1-0 in the second round of the competition. Hussein El Shahat's 30th-minute strike made all the difference.

In their first-ever appearance at the Club World Cup, the reigning champions of the Qatar Stars League were hoping to become the first side from the Gulf nation to reach the finals.

However, they flattered to deceive in the last match and must now settle for a fifth-place at best, provided Sabri Lamouchi's side beat the winless Ulsan.

The Korean outfit, playing in only their second Club World Cup finals, have lost all three of their games in the competition so far.

They were beaten twice in the 2012 edition, and most recently lost to Mexico's Tigres UNAL in the last round. That result left them in search of their first win in the competition.

Perhaps this Sunday will finally be the day they break their duck.

Ulsan Hyundai vs Al Duhail Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the Asian teams.

Ulsan Hyundai Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Al Duhail Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Ulsan Hrundai vs Al Duhail Team News

Ulsan Hyundai

The Asian champions weren't dealt with any injuries in the last match, so manager Kim Do-Hoon has the whole squad available for selection.

However, he is likely to ring in the changes with Kim Sung-Joon, Lukas Hinteseer, and Yun-Gu Kang, all gunning for a start, having only come off the bench in the last round.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Al Duhail

The Qatari side also came through the last match unscathed, and they are likely to make a few changes to their line-up. Talented striker Ali Almoez is likely to lead the attack alongside Mohammed Muntari.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ulsan Hyundai vs Al Duhail Predicted XI

Ulsan Hyundai (4-2-3-1): Hyun-woo Jo; Tae-hyeon Kim, Kee-hee Kim, Dave Bulthuis, Seol Young-woo; Du-jae Won, Sung-joon Kim; Dong-jun Lee, Yun-gu Kang, In-seong Kim; Ji-hyun Kim.

Al Duhail (4-1-3-2): Salah Zakaria; Mohammed Musa, Medhi Benatia, Ahmad Yassar, Sultan Al-Brake; Bassam Al-Rawi, Dudu, Ali Karimi, Edmilson Junior; Ali Almoez, Mohammed Muntari.

Ulsan Hyundai vs Al Duhail Prediction

Ulsan showed great promise under their new manager last time, and will be hoping to build on that potential ahead of starting their domestic league.

However, Al Duhail have an enticing strike force, and that should help them prevail here.

Prediction: Ulsan Hyundai 1-2 Al Duhail