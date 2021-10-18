Ulsan Hyundai vs Pohang Steelers prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

It's an all-Korean affair in the second semi-final of the AFC Champions League 2021 as Ulsan Hyundai and Pohang Steelers meet at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium to decide next month's finalists.

Hyundai, the defending Asian champions, are on course for a repeat of their 2020 success, aiming for a fourth continental title.

They narrowly beat domestic rivals Jeonbuk Hyundai in the last round, needing a 101st-minute winner from Lee Dong-gyeong to reach the last-four.

Meanwhile, their rivals from Pohang dispatched Japanese outfit Nagoya Grampus in a second-half blitz. A double from Lim Sang-hyub on either side of a goal from Seung-Mo Lee secured a resounding 3-0 victory.

This is also the farthest they've reached in the competition since lifting the title in 2009. But can they go all the way again?

Ulsan Hyundai vs Pohang Steelers Head-To-Head

In the last 45 clashes, Ulsan Hyundai have beaten Pohang 20 times, while the latter have emerged victorious in the fixture on 13 occasions.

Each of their last two clashes have gone Ulsan's way, including a 2-1 victory in K League 1 last month.

Ulsan Hyundai Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Pohang Steelers Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Ulsan Hyundai vs Pohang Steelers Team News

Ulsan Hyundai

Myong-jin Koh was the only notable absentee in the last match with an injury. There are no confirmed reports of his return just yet, but he will be assessed before the clash.

Head coach Myung-bo Hong is unlikely to make any changes to his side that beat Jeobuk on Saturday.

Injured: Myong-jin Koh

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Pohang Steelers

Goalkeeper Kang Hyun-moo suffered an injury during their last domestic game which ruled him out of their quarter-final clash. He's unlikely to return for Wednesday's encounter.

Injured: Kang Hyun-moo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ulsan Hyundai vs Pohang Steelers Predicted XI

Ulsan Hyundai (4-1-4-1): Jo Hyeon-woo; Kim Tae-hwan, Kim Kee-hee, Dave Bulthuis, Seol Young-woo; Park Yong-woo; Yun Il-lok; Won Du-jae, Yoon Bit-garam, Valeri Qazaishvili; Oh Se-hun.

Pohang Steelers (4-2-3-1): Lee Jun; Park Seung-wook, Gwon Wan-gyu, Alex Grant, Kang Sang-woo; Shin Kwang-hoon, Sin Jin-ho; Manuel Palacios, Go Young-joon, Lim Sang-hyub; Lee Seung-mo.

Ulsan Hyundai vs Pohang Steelers Prediction

Both are good sides, so this one should be an intense encounter.

However, Pohang do not have as much experience at this stage of the competition as their Ulsan rivals.

Pohang's recent defensive record hasn't inspired much confidence, and the reigning champions should be able to pounce on their weaknesses at the back.

Prediction: Ulsan Hyundai 2-1 Pohang Steelers

