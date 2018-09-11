Ultimate XI of Loanees of Top European Clubs

Aditya Joshi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 548 // 11 Sep 2018, 18:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

James Rodriguez is a standout loanee of Real Madrid

The Policy of sending players on loan is massively implemented by the host of heavyweight clubs across entire Europe. Loans are arranged for a variety of reasons such as to give experience and play time, build physical fitness, to help the player to recover from injury and many more.

Parent clubs always have one eye wide opened on their loaned out players and it's always fascinating to see how they are faring during the loan spells. An array of the magnificent talent has left their parent clubs this season in order to achieve some predetermined objective. Some of those have already procured the reputation of fine footballer while some have gone out in order to establish themselves.

Previously, Premier League heavyweights, Chelsea, and Liverpool came under the spotlight for loaning out their players in a massive quantity.

Here is the ultimate combined XI comprising of the best loanees of top European clubs.

Goalkeeper: Loris Karius

Loris Karius

The arrival of acrobatic Brazilian goalkeeper on the grass of Anfield meant Reds' struggling man between the sticks lost his first-team spot and it forced him for a move away from Merseyside.

The German had been in flying colours after regaining the place in Reds' starting lineup only before that unfortunate Champions League final at Kiev.

Loris Karius sealed a loan move for the Istanbul club for two years, with the Liverpool receiving £2.25 million, and will move permanently for £7.25 million if he meets performance-based targets.

Despite facing big waves of criticism, the former Mainz man boasts a fine goalkeeping skill-set and has a great potential to reemerge as an excellent shot-stopper during his loan spell in Turkey and becomes a loanee to watch out for.

Honourable Mention: Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

1 / 5 NEXT