Umtiti and Lenglet among 5 Barcelona stars set to miss start of pre-season to secure transfers: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly excused five players from returning to the club for the start of their pre-season camp on July 4 to allow them to secure transfers.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Samuel Umtiti, Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, Martin Braithwaite, and Clement Lenglet have been given permission to miss the start of the pre-season. The aforementioned players have been added to the club's transfer list and are expected to leave the club this summer.

Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona from Lyon in 2016 for €25 million. The Frenchman was a regular starter for the club, but fell down the pecking order at Camp Nou following the arrival of Clement Lenglet in 2018. He made just one appearance for the club in all competitions last season and is therefore expected to leave this summer. The 28-year-old has been linked with a return to France in recent weeks.

Oscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig had to make do with bit-part roles last season. The duo are unlikely to break into Xavi's starting line-up next season and could therefore seek a move away from the club.

As per Diario AS, Barcelona have offered Getafe the chance to sign Mingueza. Riqui Puig reportedly favors a move to Portuguese giants Benfica as per Revelo.

French defender Clement Lenglet is seemingly close to joining Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur on loan. According to Barcablaugranes, Barca and Antonio Conte's side are currently negotiating the 27-year-old's contract and loan fees.

Tottenham are working on both Lenglet and Richarlison deals. Barcelona and Tottenham are working on final details of Clément Lenglet loan deal, including salary situation. The player is waiting for negotiations to be completed very soon.Tottenham are working on both Lenglet and Richarlison deals. Barcelona and Tottenham are working on final details of Clément Lenglet loan deal, including salary situation. The player is waiting for negotiations to be completed very soon. ⚪️🇫🇷 #THFC Tottenham are working on both Lenglet and Richarlison deals.

Martin Braithwaite was on the fringes of the Blaugranas squad last season, making just five appearances and scoring two goals in all competitions. The Denmark international has two years left on his contract and is reportedly reluctant to leave Camp Nou as per Sport.

However, the club are hoping he will seek a move to a club where he will play regular football and give himself the chance to be in top form before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Barcelona could be able to compete for Leeds United forward Raphina if the transfers go through

The potential departures will help Barcelona get the funds they require to sign Leeds United striker Raphinha.

The Brazilian reportedly prefers a move to Camp Nou as per The Athletic, but the Spanish club have been unable to meet Leeds United's asking price. As per The Express, Chelsea were believed to be the front-runners in the race to sign the 25-year-old, but Barcelona are unwilling to give up on the winger and are eager to hijack the Blues' deal.

B/R Football @brfootball Barcelona still have a strong chance of signing Raphinha despite Chelsea’s agreement with Leeds, per @gerardromero Barcelona still have a strong chance of signing Raphinha despite Chelsea’s agreement with Leeds, per @gerardromero 🔴🔵 https://t.co/mZazjXqjEx

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona have a strong chance of winning the race to sign Raphinha due to their close relationship with his agent Deco. They must, however, raise the money required to meet Leeds' asking price for the forward.

