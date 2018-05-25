Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Unai Emery: What Arsenal Can Expect from the New Manager

    What are Emery's tactics and how will he train this Arsenal squad?

    Rohith Nair
    FEATURED COLUMNIST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 20:18 IST
    1.83K

    Arsenal Unveil New Head Coach Unai Emery
    Unai Emery - Arsenal's new head coach

    For the majority of Arsenal fans around the world, Arsene Wenger is all they have known. After having managed the club for 22 long years, the Frenchman finally stood down, albeit under some understandably necessary pressure from the board.

    Nevertheless, Gunners fans have a new era to look forward to after former Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery was appointed as the new head coach at the Emirates.

    "It's a big challenge but in my career, every year I grow up with new challenges," he said at his first press conference. "For me, the challenge is a dream come true."

    So what can the Arsenal players and fans expect from the 46-year-old man who hails from the Basque region of Spain with 10 trophies to his name?

    #1 Emery's Tactics: Pressing over Possession

    FBL-FRA-CUP-CAEN-PSG
    Will Emery be able to get the Arsenal squad to press as a unit?

    Since moving to the Emirates Stadium, Wenger lost his technically gifted players who were champions of direct football and moved to a philosophy where he relied on the players' technique on the ball. Possession became a way of life and the Gunners used to top the possession charts in England until Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola arrived.

    Emery, on the other hand, prioritises winning the ball back with high-intensity pressing. Nevertheless, he understands that possession football is one of the key facets of this squad and he intends to marry the two philosophies.

    “I like to win the ball back as quickly as possible,” Emery said. “It’s about two things: possession and pressing."

    No game sets a better example than PSG's win over Barcelona where the team's intensity was too much for the Catalan club as they fell to a 4-0 defeat. Of course, the second leg was a different matter altogether but, in that game, the players did not adhere to Emery's instructions and were overwhelmed by the occasion.

    Arsenal have been guilty of being almost lazy in winning the ball back in the opponents' half and Emery might change things for the better. It bodes well for players that work hard off the ball - such as Danny Welbeck, who has lost his way since his move to Arsenal.

    Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Unai Emery
