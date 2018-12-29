×
Unai Emery reveals why he snubbed Mo Salah at PSG 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
613   //    29 Dec 2018, 12:17 IST

The Egyptian king
The Egyptian king

What's the story?

Arsenal boss Unai Emery had a golden chance to land Liverpool talisman while at Paris Saint-Germain, but the tactician turned down a possible opportunity. In his latest talk with the media, he accepted that the hierarchy at Paris had doubts over Salah's quality. Also to mention, Emery is now convinced that the Egyptian winger is world-class.

In case you didn't know...

After a poor stint at Chelsea, Salah was loaned to a couple of clubs in the Italian top-flight, before completing a permanent move to AS Roma. In just two seasons, the forward drew loads of plaudits, which alerted the big boys of Europe, including the club from the French capital.

However, they refused to allow the transfer and Liverpool beat them to Salah's signature.

The heart of the matter

Their £36 million recruitment struck a mammoth 44 goals in his first season in charge, and thus, captured comparisons with the best in the business for his exploits.

Emery's side will now go shoulder-to-shoulder with Salah and co., who are absolutely soaring this season.

The Arsenal coach lifted the lid on the Salah snub, saying:

“We spoke about the possibility of signing Salah to Paris Saint-Germain when he was playing at Roma. We had some concerns and then he signed for Liverpool [in June 2017]. These concerns have gone."

He continued:

"Now if you are speaking about the five top players in the world, one is Salah. Today I can say to you, if we were to sign him, we would be signing a player in the top five in the world.”
According to Emery, the only concern he had earlier was whether Salah would fit into a big team like PSG.

Video

What's next?

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool host Arsenal in what is expected to be extremely vital in terms of the title race. Post that, they will take on defending champions Manchester City to kick-start 2019 with a high-voltage clash.

Meanwhile, after the game against Liverpool, Arsenal face-off against Fulham at the Emirates.

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and Sportwalk. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
