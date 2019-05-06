Unai Emery should target the Andrew Robertson of Bundesliga: Marcel Halstenberg

Rishabh Zarapkar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 70 // 06 May 2019, 03:41 IST

Marcel Halstenberg has arguably been Bundesliga's best left back this season.

Arsenal have been struggling a lot with their defence this season. After yesterday’s 3-0 thrashing at the King Power, Unai Emery’s side has conceded a total of 49 goals this season. Only Manchester United (51) have conceded more goals than Arsenal in the top 6.

The London side needs a complete defensive overhaul in the summer in order to challenge for the title next season. Players like Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal and Stephen Lichsteiner are too old to manage the entire Arsenal’s defence while players like Shkodran Mustafi and Saeed Kolasinac have been quite inconsistent this season.

One of Arsenal’s major problems for next season will be the left-back position. With Nacho Monreal turning 33 this year and Sead Kolasinac showing very little signs of improvement, Unai Emery will need to sign a quality left-back who could turn the tables at the Emirates. RB Leipzig’s Marcel Halstenberg would certainly tick all the boxes for Emery.

The German has been arguably Bundesliga’s best left-back this season, assisting 6 and scoring 3 goals this campaign. He has been the German side’s best player this season. It’s because of his 2 goals two weeks ago that RB Leipzig secured a Champions League spot for next season after a 2-1 victory over fellow rivals Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 27-year-old is a machine at left back, with a great vision for through balls as well as pinpoint crosses, as his assist numbers reflect. He is a versatile player who can play at left back, left midfield, and even as a left defensive midfielder. Quite similar to Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson, Halstenberg runs up and down the left flank and is quite balanced as a left-back.

Halstenberg has been a revelation for Leipzig this season as he has improved most aspects of the German side’s game. Aerially, he is one of the strongest players on the pitch averaging 2.6 successful aerial duels in every game. The German left-back has a powerful left foot which is quite dangerous from direct free-kicks. He is an excellent tackler of the ball and a great team player who possesses fair amounts of concentration.

Arsenal’s defence needs organization and discipline and Halstenberg has the ability to bring both these key aspects into Emery’s defence. Attacking wise, he will be a blessing in disguise for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazzette and will help in getting the best out of both these strikers.

Playing in the Premier League at the very top level would be perfect for the German at this stage of his career. The 27-year-old would suit Emery’s style of play at the Emirates. Arsenal really needs a quality balanced left-back and Halstenberg is just perfect for the London side. The intensity of football in England would help him in taking his game to the next level.

Playing alongside world-class players like Aubameyang, Lacazzette and Mesut Ozil would definitely benefit his game. It’s the best time for the German to make a big move to North-London.