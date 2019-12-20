Unai Emery speaks on Arsenal's Mikel Arteta appointment

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 20, 2019

Dec 20, 2019 IST SHARE

Oxford United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final

Unai Emery has backed Mikel Arteta to succeed at Arsenal, going on to say that the Gunners have made a good decision in appointing his compatriot as his successor. The 37-year-old was announced as the Head Coach earlier today and Emery has lauded the appointment, despite being sacked earlier this season after failing to turn around a series of underwhelming results.

In an exclusive interview with reputed Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, the former Gunners manager adressed a range of topics, including Arteta's appointment.

"He really is prepared to make that next jump. He has been at Arsenal before, he's been in the Premier League and he has been working with Pep Guardiola. I do believe this is a good decision and I would also like it to be a good decision."

Arteta left his position as Pep Guardiola's assistant manager at Manchester City to land his first choice as a top-flight manager and despite his experience, he is very highly rated in the footballing circles and knows what it means to represent the Gunners, having previously captained them in his time at the club.

The former club captain has officially signed a three and a half year deal with Arsenal and is set to take charge immediately, as the Gunners prepare to take on Everton in the Premier League.