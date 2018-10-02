Unbeaten teams across Europe's top 5 leagues so far

B. Fonte FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 313 // 02 Oct 2018, 08:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool continue to impress with their heavy metal brand of football

Whenever the season kicks off, all teams start from the same point, on matchday 1 all teams are looking get off the right start. As time progresses some teams get the better of others and take an early lead leaving others to play catch up.

The following clubs have gotten off to a good start and are yet to concede a loss in their respective domestic league campaigns so far. As time goes by, the list will consist of lesser clubs but for now here is a roundup of the high-flying clubs of Europe’s top 5 domestic leagues.

#1 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s boys seem to be in fine form. Liverpool kicked off the season against Crystal Palace and got off to a winning start thanks to goals from James Milner and Sadio Mane where they saw off their opponents 2-0.

Before last weekend's mega-clash with Chelsea. Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur were the most formidable opponents that they had faced so far and none of them was able to deny Liverpool the 3 points that were seeking to bag. Only Manchester City match Liverpool's record of having conceded the least number of goals.

Saturday was a day Liverpool fans were looking forward to as they hoped to overcome third-placed Chelsea so as to open a wider margin between the two teams. Eden Hazard's 25th- minute strike seemed to have sealed the deal until Daniel Sturridge's spectacular 89th- minute goal brought Liverpool back into the game.

The game ended at a 1-1 draw. The results saw Liverpool drop points for the first this season as well as slip into second place behind Manchester City.

1 / 6 NEXT