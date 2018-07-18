Under the radar: Thibaut Courtois achieves unique goalkeeping feat

When Thibaut Courtois was given the coveted Golden Glove award at the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup, very few people realized that it was part of something much bigger and that Courtois just accomplished something no goalkeeper has ever done.

With the FIFA World Cup Golden Glove award, Courtois became the only goalkeeper in history to have won the FIFA World Cup Golden Glove, the Premier League Golden Glove, the Zamora Trophy (awarded to the best Goalkeeper in La Liga) and to have been selected in the UEFA Champions League team of the season.

Courtois was an integral part of the Belgium team which finished 3rd at the World Cup. He played every single match, a total of 7, and kept 3 clean sheets conceding only 6 goals in the process. But what won him the award was his consistency between the sticks as he always looked to be on top his game and teams had to bring out their very best to beat him.

He won the Premier League Golden Glove at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season with Chelsea when he won the league and kept 16 clean sheets from 36 appearances and conceded only 28 goals. He did the similar feat in La Liga during the 2012-13 season when he conceded 29 goals in 37 appearances and kept 20 clean sheets for the club. This stellar performance during the season earned him La Liga's Zamora Trophy given to the best keeper of the season.

Finally, he was also selected in UEFA's Champions League squad of the season in 2013-14 after Atletico Madrid finished second in the tournament losing to rivals Real Madrid in the finals. Courtois conceded only 6 times during the tournament before letting in 4 goals in the final against Real Madrid. He kept 6 clean sheets during the tournament as well. He was placed in the squad of the season alongside Manuel Neuer.

Amidst rumors of leaving Chelsea this transfer window, Thibaut Courtois has proven once more he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. With such a rich resume behind him, any team should be lucky to have him and Courtois would no doubt have a bright future up ahead.