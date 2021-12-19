Empoli exceeding all expectations in Serie A

Empoli has played some decent football in Serie A this season and has spectacularly exceeded its expectations.

Aurelio Andreazzoli's outfit sit ninth in the table and just five points off sixth-placed Juventus.

Empoli's relegation in the 2018/19 Season

Empoli's last appearance in Serie A before their ongoing season was back in 2018. The club had just managed promotion the year before. However, their time in Italy's top-flight football ended in just one season as they were relegated from that very campaign.

It is interesting to note that it was Andreazzoli himself who had guided the club to promotion and went down back with them to Serie B the following season.

No wonder his services were terminated following the club's relegation.

Serie B title and promotion

Subsequent to their relegation, the club spent two years in Serie B. Following the appointment of Alessio Dionise, the club showed signs of progress once again. They started the last campaign with just two wins from their opening five games. However, a change in formation to a back-three instigated a nine-game winning run which put them in contention for automatic promotion.

Empoli lost just three games in the entire season, four fewer than second-placed Salernitana. Dionise safely navigated Empoli to Serie A promotion.

Smart transfer business

To everyone's surprise, when Dionise decided to leave, the club went back to Andreazzoli to safeguard the club from relegation. The decision to hire the same man responsible for the club's demise from Serie A last time around was met with ire from fans.

However, Empoli's directors acted wisely and backed their manager in the summer transfer market. Central defender Sebastiano Luperto was roped in from Napoli on loan. Emerging Italian forward Andrea Pinamonti also arrived on loan.

Empoli managed to pull off the biggest coup in Serie A by landing Atalanta midfielder Nicolas Haas on a 4-year contract despite strong challenges from AC Milan and Roma.

Higher ambitions

Empoli's shrewd transfer activity quickly translated into outstanding results on the pitch. The club managed to upstage Juventus in Turin in only their second game this season. Despite losing to Inter and Atalanta, they responded comprehensively by securing victories against Cagliari, Sampdoria and Bologna.

Having played one game less than Lazio at this point, Empoli has a chance to climb into the top-seven of Serie A with a win against Spezia. It would mark a remarkable turnaround for a club that was little expected to come this far.

