Arsenal have themselves to blame for Leicester defeat

Arsenal had everything set out for them to end the week in the top four, but it wasn’t to be. Leicester City stormed to the Emirates and stole three priceless points on Sunday.

On a day when Thomas Partey, the Gunners’ €50 million summer signing, made his full Premier League debut, it is somewhat ironic that it was Leicester’s Jamie Vardy who stole the headlines.

Arsenal were dominant in possession in the early exchanges, but lacked guile in the final third. The Gunners had previously been more purposeful and often take the initiative in games under Mikel Arteta. They were flat against the Foxes, though.

Barring a couple of surging runs from Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin, the attacking trio of Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were completely blunt.

Saka was a bit lively, but his final decision-making was poor. Lacazette, who saw the majority of the chances come his way, was sloppy and wasteful.

Aubameyang, made to play on the left side of the attack once again, also struggled to influence the game. He was constantly kept in check by the Leicester defenders.

Arsenal have improved greatly under Arteta, but the Spaniard is bound to come under pressure if results do not improve. A win would have propelled the Gunners into the top four, but that opportunity has been allowed to slip by.

Arsenal missed a serious opportunity

In a week where Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton and Manchester City all dropped points, Arsenal should have taken advantage to pull away from their rivals.

As it stands, the Gunners currently sit behind Chelsea in 10th position and could now be overtaken by Tottenham, if Jose Mourinho’s side beat Burnley on Monday.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Manchester City could also move above Arsenal if they both win their outstanding Premier League games.

There are still lots of games to be played, but the Gunners only have themselves to blame for failing to win against Leicester. Losing such points could prove costly come the end of the season.