Rapid Wien vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The UEFA Europa League returns with a new set of fixtures this week as Premier League giants Arsenal take on Rapid Wien at the Allianz Stadion. Arsenal have a young and talented squad and should be able to win this game.

Rapid Wien have been in excellent form in the Austrian Bundesliga and are one of only three unbeaten teams in the country's top flight. The Vienna-based outfit has a potent forward line and can trouble Arsenal in this game.

Arsenal have shown tremendous improvement under Mikel Arteta this year and have become a defensively robust side in the recent past. The Gunners slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City over the weekend and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

Rapid Wien vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal have faced Rapid Wien on only two occasions in the past, with both official fixtures coming in 1991. The two sides have picked up one victory apiece and Arsenal will not find it particularly easy in Austria on Thursday.

Rapid Wien will want to test Arsenal's defence in this game and will try to take something away from this fixture. Mikel Arteta has an impressive squad at his disposal and will want to bounce back in this game.

Rapid Wien form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Arsenal form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Rapid Wien vs Arsenal Team News

Rapid Wien will have to work hard in this game

Rapid Wien

Rapid Wien have a long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Tamas Szanto, Philipp Schobesberger, Christopher Dibon, and Dalibor Velimirovic in this game. The Austrian side will have to be at its best to stand a chance in this game.

Arsenal have an impressive squad

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is likely to ring in the rotations for Arsenal this week with Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, and Joe Willock set to feature for the Gunners. Arsenal also have a depleted squad and cannot afford to lose more players to injury ahead of a hectic schedule.

Rapid Wien vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Rapid Wien Predicted XI (3-4-3): Richard Strebinger; Filip Stojković, Steffen Hofmann, Mateo Barać; Kelvin Arase, Srdan Grahovac, Dejan Ljubicic, Maximilian Ullmann; Thomas Murg, Ercan Kara, Taxiarchis Fountas

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Runar Alex Runarsson; David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac; Cedric Soares, Joe Willock, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Reiss Nelson, Edward Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe

Rapid Wien vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have grown as a cohesive unit under Mikel Arteta and the club's young guns will want to prove a point in this game. Rapid Wien will provide a stern challenge to the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe and the teenagers will be presented with an excellent opportunity to make their mark in the Europa League.

Rapid Wien will want to make the most of Arsenal's hectic schedule and can potentially trouble the Gunners in the final third. Mikel Arteta has plenty of talent at his disposal, however, and should be able to guide his team to a victory this Thursday.

Prediction: Rapid Wien 1-3 Arsenal

