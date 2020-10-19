The UEFA Champions League kicks off with an intriguing round of fixtures this week as Manchester City take on Portuguese giants FC Porto at the Etihad Stadium. The Cityzens are the strongest side in Group C and will want to pick up a victory in this game.

FC Porto have been fairly inconsistent this season and are yet to meet expectations in the Primeira Liga. The Portuguese outfit has a talented squad and will face an uphill task on Wednesday.

Manchester City have not enjoyed the best of starts to their season but a 1-0 victory against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will hold the home side in good stead going into this game. Pep Guardiola will want to put his Champions League failures with the club behind him and launch yet another attempt at winning the coveted trophy in the coming months.

Manchester City vs FC Porto Head-to-Head

Manchester City have played only two matches against FC Porto and have a flawless record against the Portuguese side. The Cityzens have scored six goals in their two games and will want to put in a convincing performance on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between these two teams in the UEFA Champions League ended in an emphatic 4-0 victory for Manchester City. FC Porto have an excellent squad this season but will face a stern challenge at the Etihad Stadium this week.

Manchester City form guide: W-D-W-L-W

FC Porto form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Olympiacos vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester City vs FC Porto Team News

Kevin De Bruyne is likely to remain on the sidelines

Manchester City

Manchester City have a depleted squad at the moment and will have to account for several injuries at the moment. Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus are currently sidelined and will not play a part in this game.

Pep Guardiola will also have to do without Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy against FC Porto. Sergio Aguero has returned to the fold and is likely to start against the Portuguese side.

Injured: Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ivan Marcano is currently injured

Advertisement

FC Porto

FC Porto also have a few long-term injuries to account for in this fixture and will have to do without star defender Ivan Marcano. Shot-stopper Mouhamed Mbaye will also have to remain on the sidelines for this game.

Injured: Ivan Marcano, Mouhamed Mbaye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs FC Porto Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wison Manafa; Sergi Oliveira, Mateus Uribe, Felipe Anderson; Otavio, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

Manchester City vs FC Porto Prediction

Manchester City have a lethal attacking force and the likes of Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero should be able to guide Pep Guardiola's side to a victory in this game. Ferran Torres did not play a part in his side's victory against Arsenal and is likely to feature in this game.

FC Porto have a prolific front three that will look to make the most of Manchester City's suspect defensive record this season. Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias have been impressive for Pep Guardiola so far, however, and are unlikely to be fazed by the Portuguese in this game.

Advertisement

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 FC Porto

Also Read: Barcelona vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21