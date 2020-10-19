The UEFA Champions League returns with a new edition as Marseille take on Greek side Olympiacos in a Group C fixture at the Karaiskaki Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have endured inconsistent league seasons so dar and will want to prove a point in this game.

Marseille are currently in sixth place in the Ligue 1 table and have managed only one victory in their last five games. The French outfit has not been at its best and will need to step up to the plate in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Olympiacos are unbeaten so far this season but will face several uphill battles in Europe over the next few months. The Greek giants are underdogs in their group and will look to prove a point in the Champions League this year.

Olympiacos vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Olympiacos and Marseille have faced each other only on two occasions in the past. The two teams are on an even footing going into this game and have won one game apiece.

The previous meeting between these two sides in the Champions League in 2011 resulted in a 1-0 victory for Marseille. The French side has a talented squad and will hope to take three points away from this game.

Olympiacos form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Marseille form guide: W-D-D-D-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Rennes vs Krasnodar prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Olympiacos vs Marseille Team News

Olympiacos have a talented squad

Olympiacos

Olympiacos have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to make the most of the talent in their ranks. The likes of Mathieu Valbuena and Yann M'Vila have been in excellent form and are likely to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dimitri Payet will feature in this game

Marseille

Dimitri Payet's suspension in the Ligue 1 means that the enigmatic forward is sure to play a part in Marseille's Champions League campaign. The French outfit does not have any notable absences going into this game.

Advertisement

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympiacos vs Marseille Predicted XI

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Jose Holebas, Ousseynou Ba, Ruben Semedo, Rafinha; Mady Camara, Yann M'Vila; Kostas Fortounis, Mathieu Valbuena, Lazar Randelovic; Youssef El-Arabi

😄 Good result on AVB's birthday!



Attention turns now to @ChampionsLeague duty and our midweek trip to @olympiacosfc on Wednesday! 🇪🇺#OMFCGB | 3⃣-1⃣| ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/87ZcAlqJq5 — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) October 17, 2020

Marseille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Steve Mandanda; Jordan Amavi, Duje Caleta-Carr, Alvaro Gonzalez; Boubacar Kamara, Kevin Strootman, Valentin Rongier, Michael Cuisance; Dimitri Payet, Florian Thauvin

Olympiacos vs Marseille Prediction

Marseille have a formidable squad and will want to ensure that they get their UEFA Champions League campaign off to a positive start. The likes of Florian Thauvin and Dimitri Payet offer Marseille with a lethal combination in the final third and will be looking forward to this game.

Olympiacos have improved as a unit over the past year and are unlikely to roll the red carpet for their opponents on Wednesday. Marseille have plenty of talent in their ranks, however, and hold a slight edge in this game.

Prediction: Olympiacos 1-2 Marseille

Also Read: Barcelona vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21