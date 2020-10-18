Rennes vs Krasnodar prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Champions League finally kicks off with an intriguing round of fixtures this week as Rennes host Krasnodar at the Roazhon Park. Both teams have faced their fair share of issues this season and will want to get their UEFA Champions League campaign off to a winning start.

Rennes are currently in second place in the Ligue 1 table after 11 matches and are yet to lose a game this season. The French side has been impressive at home and will have a slight upper hand in this game.

Krasnodar, on the other hand, need to recover from a relatively inconsistent start to their season in the Russian Premier League. The away side did register an emphatic 3-1 victory against Rubin Kazan over the weekend and will be confident going into this game.

Rennes vs Krasnodar Head-to-Head

FC Krasnodar have never played a game against Rennes and this week's fixture will be particularly important in the history of both sides. The Russian outfit exceeded expectations last season and will now have to step up to the plate in Europe.

With Chelsea and an in-form Sevilla likely to dominate Group E of the UEFA Champions League this season, both teams will need a miracle to progress to the round of 16. With a Europa League spot also up for grabs in the group, this fixture is crucial as far as their European adventures are concerned.

Rennes form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Krasnodar form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Rennes vs Krasnodar Team News

Rennes have a few key absences

Rennes

Rennes will have to do without Faitout Maouassa and midfielder James Lea Siliki in this game. The French side has settled on a line-up this season and is unlikely to change its set-up against Krasnodar.

Injured: Faitout Maouassa, James Lea Siliki

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chernikov is currently injured. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Krasnodar

Krasnodar have their fair share of injuries to contend with and will be unable to field Dmitri Stoskiy in this game. Star midfielder Aleksandr Chernikov is also injured and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Dmitri Stoskiy, Aleksandr Chernikov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Krasnodar Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin; Dalbert Henrique, Nayef Aguerd, Daniele Rugani, Hamari Traore; Clement Grenier, Eduardo Camavinga, Jonas Martin; Martin Terrier, Serhou Guirassy, Jeremy Doku

Krasnodar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matvei Safonov; Cristian Ramirez, Egor Sorokin, Kaio Pantaleao, Sergey Petrov; Tonny Vilhena, Kristoffer Olsson, Daniil Utkin; Remy Cabella, Marcus Berg, Aleksey Ionov

Rennes vs Krasnodar Prediction

Rennes have an excellent record this season and have a slight advantage going into this game, owing to their superior bench strength. Prodigious midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was benched for Rennes' weekend fixture and is likely to take his place in the starting line-up for his game.

Krasnodar made a massive statement with their victory over Rubin Kazan last week and will be looking forward to this match. Rennes have a robust defence, however, and are unlikely to lose this game.

Prediction: Rennes 1-0 Krasnodar

