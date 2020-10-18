Barcelona vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League returns with its 2020-21 edition this week as Barcelona take on Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou. Ferencvaros have been in excellent form in their league and the Catalan giants cannot afford to take the Hungarians lightly in this fixture.

Barcelona slumped to a shocking 1-0 defeat against Getafe over the weekend and Ronald Koeman will have plenty to think about ahead of this fixture. The Catalans will want to put last season's Champions League humiliation behind them with a convincing performance in this game.

Ferencvaros are unbeaten in the Hungarian domestic league at the moment but will face a different class of opposition at the Camp Nou this week. The Hungarians will play their first Champions League fixture in 25 years and will want to make a massive statement with a positive performance.

Barcelona vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head

Ferencvaros have never played Barcelona in and official fixture before and will be looking forward to this historic clash at the Camp Nou. Barcelona played six friendlies against Ferencvaros between 1923 and 1977, winning four matches and drawing two.

Barcelona started the season strongly under Ronald Koeman but have faced their fair share of struggles this month. The Catalans have managed only one point in their last two La Liga fixtures and have an opportunity to boost their morale with a victory this week.

Barcelona form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Ferencvaros form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Barcelona vs Ferencvaros Team News

Barcelona have a strong squad

Barcelona

Neto is set for an extended stay in Barcelona's goal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen unavailable for the Catalans. Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba are also injured and will not feature in the squad for this game.

Sergino Dest is likely to keep his place in Barcelona's side after an impressive full debut against Getafe. Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho did not start over the weekend and will return to the line-up for this game.

Injured: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ferencvaros have a talented squad

Ferencvaros

Ferencvaros manager Sergei Rebrov has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and will want his side to step up to the plate in this game. Ivorian striker Franck Boli has been excellent for the Hungarian champions and will lead the line against Barcelona.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Ferencvaros Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neto; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto; Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanic; Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Francisco Trincao; Lionel Messi

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Bogdan; Gergo Lovrencsics, Miha Blazic, Lasha Dvali, Aissa Laidouni; Marcel Heister, Ihor Kharatin; Oleksandr Zubkov, Isael da Silva Barbosa, Myrto Uzuni; Franck Boli

Barcelona vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Barcelona have not been at their best over the past week but are the undisputed favourites going into this season. Ferencvaros do have a few talented players in their ranks and the like of Franck Boli and Isael Barbosa will have to take it up a notch at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi has had an unusually quiet season by his standards and will have to step up for the Catalans in this game. Barcelona have plenty of young attacking talent in their ranks and should be able to ease to a comfortable victory in this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Ferencvaros

