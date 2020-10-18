Getafe 1-0 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Catalans suffer first defeat under Ronald Koeman | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona failed to make the most of a golden opportunity earlier today and slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Getafe in what was a difficult away fixture. The Catalans could have moved above Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico next week but now find themselves on an even footing with their arch-rivals.

Barcelona's struggles away from home came back to haunt them today as the Catalans looked uninspired for large periods of the game. Getafe did well to win the ball back on several occasions and gave an excellent account of themselves against Ronald Koeman's side.

Barcelona attempted just one shot on target in their 1-0 defeat to Getafe.



They failed to hit the target in the second half at all. pic.twitter.com/tYVqGBEIcR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 17, 2020

Barcelona's struggles against Getafe will worry Ronald Koeman

Getafe showed plenty of initiative in the opening stages of the game and looked threatening on the counter. The home side created its fair share of chances with the likes of Marc Cucurella and Cucho Hernandez troubling Barcelona's back-line.

Barcelona grew into the game, however, and some positive play from Sergino Dest and Pedri saw a Lionel Messi cannon off the post. Barcelona did look dangerous towards the end of the first half and should have taken the lead after Antoine Griezmann latched on to Pedri's pass but blazed his shot over the bar.

Getafe opened the scoring in the second half

The second half followed a similar pattern as Barcelona struggled to break down a well-drilled Getafe side. The home team won a penalty close to the hour-mark and Jaime Mata stepped up to the plate to give Getafe a shock lead.

Barcelona pushed for an equaliser towards the end of the game with Lionel Messi coming close just before stoppage-time. Getafe held on with admirable grit and courage, however, to condemn Barcelona to their first defeat of the season.

Getafe Player Ratings

Jaime Mata had an excellent game

David Soria - 7/10

David Soria had surprisingly little to do in Getafe's goal and was an imposing presence when called upon. The shot-stopper had a robust defence in front of him and was reliable with the ball at his feet.

Erick Cabaco - 6.5/10

Erick Cabaco often found himself as the sweeper in Getafe's deep block and will have been pleased with the exceptional work done in front of him against Barcelona. The defender was effective when called upon and had a positive outing.

Djene Dakonam - 7.5/10

Djene Dakonam had an excellent game against Barcelona and won most of his duels with the opposition's enigmatic forwards. The centre-back also won the penalty that gave his side the victory and was lucky that his header in the second back did not find the back of his own net.

Mathias Olivera - 6.5/10

Mathias Olivera had his work cut out for him against Ousmane Dembele and while he was beaten on a few occasions, the left-back stepped up to the challenge admirably in the second half.

Damian Suarez had an excellent game

Damian Suarez - 7.5/10

Damian Suarez had an excellent game on the right flank and complemented Allan Nyom brilliantly against Barcelona. The wing-back occupied an offensive position in the second half and initiated several counter-attacks for Getafe.

Nemanja Maksimovic - 7/10

Nemanja Maksimovic shielded his defence well and harried Barcelona's creative players. The Serbian midfielder did have a few problems against Pedri but was often in the right place at the right time against Barcelona.

Mauro Arambarri - 7.5/10

Mauro Arambarri was tenacious in the midfield against Barcelona and drove forward on several occasions in the first half. The midfielder was accurate with his crosses and hassled Barcelona's stars off the ball.

Marc Cucurella - 8/10

Marc Cucurella was arguably the best player on the pitch. The La Masia youth product showed Barcelona what they were missing on the night and use his pace and tenacity to extraordinary effect throughout the game.

Koeman saying that Nyom insulted him. “Very ugly” what he said. Asked Bordalas to have a word or two with his player. Thing is, if he does, those words will probably be “good work” — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) October 17, 2020

Allan-Romeo Nyom - 6.5/10

Allan Nyom was one of the most combative Getafe players on the pitch and was incredibly lucky not to be sent off for some of his antics. The winger was involved in battles with both Sergino Dest and Ansu Fati and held his ground against Barcelona.

Cucho Hernandez - 7/10

Cucho Hernandez was excellent for Getafe and served as the ideal link between the midfield and Jaime Mata. The Colombian forward could have also scored a goal for himself late in the second half but blazed his shot miles over the bar.

Jaime Mata - 7/10

Jaime Mata tormented Barcelona's defence with his physicality and stature and gave both Pique and Lenglet a hard time with his runs. The veteran striker dispatched his penalty comfortably to score Getafe's winning goal.

Substitutes

Getafe were excellent tonight

Enes Unal - 6.5/10

Enes Unal gave Getafe's counter-attacks an element of potency in the second half. The Turkish striker played an excellent lobbed pass to Cucho Hernandez and is likely to play an important part in Getafe's season.

Timor - 6/10

Timor was used as a late substitute and did not have much of an impact on the game.

Victor Mollejo - 6/10

Victor Mollejo came on in the 95th minute against Barcelona as Getafe tried to run out the clock.

