Barcelona’s greatest XI of all time 

Barcelona are one of the most successful clubs in Spanish history. The Catalan giants are one of only three clubs that have never been relegated from the top flight and have plenty of silverware to show for their success.

With 26 La Liga titles and 5 UEFA Champions League titles, Barcelona have made an indelible mark on European football. The Blaugrana have been defined by a plethora of messiahs and revolutionaries that have transformed the club over the past century.

FC Barcelona have symbolised the will of their people for decades and have played a pivotal role in the history of the city. The Catalan giants have fielded some of the most influential names in football and are a testament to the success that a reliable philosophy can bring to a club.

Barcelona's domestic dominance has been accentuated by the club's ability to build teams that have a transformative effect on the beautiful game. The Blaugrana have had their fair share of troubles over the past few decades but the club's ability to rise from the ashes and reach the pinnacle of the game time and time again separates Barcelona from the rest of the chasing pack.

The Catalans have had several talismanic players over the years, with an impressive array of legends rising through the ranks at Barcelona's famed La Masia. Barcelona's footballing landscape and has a number of stunning transformations over the years, with each era defined by a particularly special set of players.

Goalkeeper: Antoni Ramallets

Antoni Ramallets is a Barcelona legend. Image Source: www.fcbarcelona.com

Antoni Ramallets is the greatest goalkeeper in Barcelona's illustrious history and was the precursor to some of the Catalan club's most unlikely successes. The Barcelona legend spent an incredible 16 years at the club and enjoyed a trophy-laden career.

Ramallets joined Barcelona in 1946 and went on to win 6 La Liga titles with the club. The legendary goalkeeper had to deal with a powerful Athletic Bilbao side and one of the best Real Madrid teams of all time and still managed to propel Barcelona to extraordinary domestic success.

The circumstances surrounding Barcelona during Antoni Ramallets' time at the club make the shot-stopper a truly special personality. The goalkeeper's sheer resolve during his time at Barcelona sees him pipping the likes of Victor Valdes and Andoni Zubizarreta to a place on this team.

Honourable Mentions: Victor Valdes, Andoni Zubizarreta, Salvador Sadurni

