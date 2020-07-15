Who is the owner of Barcelona?

FC Barcelona is owned by its registered members and supporters and does not follow the private models of ownership followed by many clubs in the Premier League. Like a few other clubs in Spain, Barcelona follows the 'socio' system of ownership and is entirely owned by the fans of the club.

Barcelona's model of ownership has been largely successful for most of its history but has been prone to mismanagement by the board of directors on several occasions in the past.

Ownership of big #football clubs is often controversial in the UK - but abroad, Barcelona, @realmadrid and Bayern Munich are #coops, owned by fans. Here's how a fans in Chile are setting up a #league of their own @bmunich https://t.co/651kXZN2yG pic.twitter.com/MrQEpw8VGK — Co-operative News (@coopnews) March 3, 2019

Barcelona's registered members are in charge of electing the board of directors and the president of the club. Each president has a mandated term of six years at the club.

Barcelona was established by Joan Gamper in 1899 and has been a registered association throughout its history. The club has always been an emblem of Catalunya and continues to be a torchbearer for the people of Barcelona.

Also Read: Barcelona v Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona is set to see a change of leadership in 2021

Bartomeu hired Valverde and Setien

Advertisement

Josep Maria Bartomeu is the current president of Barcelona. The Catalan executive is not particularly a fan favourite of the club and has been accused of mismanaging the club.

Barcelona has struggled to live up to the expectations of the fans in the recent past and it is becoming increasingly evident that the team's shortcomings on the pitch are a direct result of the board's incompetence behind the scenes.

Barcelona has made some terrible decisions in the transfer market in the recent past and is now starting to become a shadow of its past self. The club's members will elect new directors in 2021 and the onus will be on the new board to revive Barcelona's fortunes.

Joan Laporta ready to stand in Barcelona's presidential elections next summer and wants to bring back Pep Guardiola as his coach#FCBlive https://t.co/KDaqQ9MJLM — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) May 12, 2020

Barcelona's structural organisation ensures that the club cannot be run by the same board for a long period of time. The club's board can be changed when the fans feel that a new group can take the club to new heights.

Barcelona's presidents have dismissed the idea of selling the club to a private owner in the past. Sandro Rosell, in particular, has been vocal against the sale of the club and has claimed that Barcelona will continue to be a club owned by the fans.

Barcelona is owned by the fans

Barcelona is currently four points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga and is set to relinquish the title to its arch-rivals by the end of this week. The fans of the club have not been happy with Barcelona's performances this season and blame the board for the absence of a sporting project at the club.

The club's elections in 2021 will play a critical role in determining Barcelona's fortunes for the rest of the decade. Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Victor Font are the front-runners to win the elections that are to take place next year.

Also Read: Who is the owner of Real Madrid?