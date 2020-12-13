Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich: 5 talking points as Robert Lewandowski rescues a point for the champions | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich shared a point with Union Berlin on Saturday, as the fixture ended in a 1-1 draw. The visitors rescued a point for themselves after going a goal down within just four minutes.

The hosts took the lead early on, as Grischa Proemel headed one in from a corner. They could have scored more if not for Manuel Neuer's heroic performance.

Robert Lewandowski scored once again to salvage a point for the visitors. The Polish international tapped in a perfect cross from Kingsley Coman to settle the scores and keep Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Here are the five major talking points from the match.

#5 Robert Lewandowski rescues Bayern Munich yet again

Robert Lewandowski scores

Robert Lewandowski scored in the 67th minute of the game to level the scores. The Polish international poked one in after some brilliant work from Coman on the byline. The visitors trailed for the majority of the game, but it was Lewandowski who rescued a point for his side.

With his goal, he took his tally to 13 goals in the Bundesliga this season. On his 200th appearance for the club, he put in a solid performance. Lewandowski looked threatening throughout the match and had the opposition back-line gasping for breath.

#4 Union Berlin failed to capitalize on their chances

Union Berlin

Union Berlin were the better side in this hardfought fixture. The hosts looked really dangerous every time they were on a break. Their attacks were filled with intensity and displayed real purpose.

The hosts started off the game with a flyer, as they came close to scoring a goal in the opening minute. Their vigor was soon rewarded as they scored a goal within four minutes, sending Bayern Munich behind.

It should have been 5-1 but ok, lads



😂😂😂😂😂😂 — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) December 12, 2020

Union Berlin could have wrapped the game up in the first half itself if not for Manuel Neuer. They definitely were the better side as they created quite a few big chances to put the game to bed, but failed to punish Bayern Munich.