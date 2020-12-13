Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich: Bayern player ratings as Robert Lewandowski rescues Bavarians yet again | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich played out a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin away from home after the Bavarians came from a goal down to rescue a point, courtesy Robert Lewandowski.

The hosts took the lead early on when Grischa Proemel headed one in from a corner. Union Berlin did look like the better side, as they created numerous chances to double their lead, but Neuer made some sensational saves to keep Bayern Munich afloat.

And then, it was Robert Lewandowski who came to the rescue of Bayern Munich. The Polish international tapped in a perfect cross from Kingsley Coman to help the Bavarian giants force a share of the spoils and sit atop the top of the league table.

On that note, let's have a look at the ratings of Bayern Munich players in the game.

Manuel Neuer - 8/10

Thomas Muller acknowledges Manuel Neuer's fabulous performance.

Manuel Neuer stood tall for Bayern Munich between the sticks yet again. The German goalkeeper made some huge saves to deny the visitors on several occasions.

Neuer made a brilliant save in the opening minute to deny the hosts an early lead and also made some wonderful saves to keep Bayern Munich in the game.

Benjamin Pavard - 6.5/10

Benjamin Pavard had a decent night at the back but lacked offensively. The Frenchman managed to foil almost all Union Berlin attempts made down his flank. However, he was unable to create anything of note for his side up front.

Nevertheless, Pavard won five duels, made two interceptions and regained possession for Bayern Munich on ten occasions.

Jerome Boateng - 6/10

Jerome Boateng endured a difficult game at the back for Bayern Munich. He looked uncomfortable for large swathes of the game. Although he was brilliant with his ball distribution, Boateng struggled to contain most Union Berlin attacks, losing six duels all game.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

David Alaba too, did not have the best of nights in Berlin. He was reckless in the opening minute of the game but got better as the game progressed. The Austrian international recovered possession for Bayern Munich 11 times and made two clearances.

Alphonso Davies- 6/10

Alphonso Davies had a mixed night. Although he was troubled at the back on a few occasions, he ensured that Bayern Munich did not suffer because of it.

Davies had a few moments up front, but nothing substantial came off them. Coming back after a long injury, the young Canadian is expected to get better with every passing game.

Jamal Musalia - 6/10

Jamal Musalia had a decent game, but Bayern Munich did miss Joshua Kimmich's work ethic in midfield. Musaila played his role well, as he allowed Leon Goretzka to move high up the pitch while he opted to stay back as a cover for his defenders.

Leon Goretzka - 7.5/10

Leon Goretzka put in a solid performance at the centre of the park for Bayern Munich. The German international was an absolute workhorse for the visitors. Goretzka won ten duels, made three recoveries, won two tackles and made a clearance throughout the game.

Serge Gnabry - 6.5/10

Serge Gnabry put in a sub-par performance for the visitors and failed to leave his mark on the game. He came close to scoring on the cusp of half-time, but his volley was brilliantly kept out by Andreas Luthe.

Gnabry found it tough to breach the hosts' back-line, which did a good job in neutralising the winger's threat.

Thomas Muller - 6/10

Thomas Muller had a disappointing game when judged by his staggering standards. The Raumdeuter was sluggish against Union Berlin, failing to create substantial chances for his side up front.

Muller was notably kept silent by the hosts, as Union Berlin successfully foiled the threat posed by the former German international.

Kingsley Coman - 8/10

Kingsley Coman was one of the most threatening players for Bayern Munich in the attacking third.

The French international did brilliantly down the left to set up a perfect cross, which Lewandowski converted to equalise for Bayern Munich. Coman won six duels, completed four dribbles and made two recoveries.

Robert Lewandowski - 8.5/10

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Bundesliga matches in 🔴

1️⃣7️⃣5️⃣ goals ⚽



Another milestone matchday for @lewy_official 🔝🌎#LewanGOALski pic.twitter.com/31D3VXbmd9 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 12, 2020

Robert Lewandowski bailed out Bayern Munich yet again by scoring the goal that allowed the visitors to salvage something from the game.

The Polish international poked one in after some brilliant work from Coman on the by-line. Lewandowski looked deadly throughout the match and kept the opposition back-line on their toes.

He won eight duels, made four recoveries and won two tackles during the game.

Ratings of Bayern Munich Substitutes

Leroy Sane - 6/10

Leroy Sane's introduction saw Bayern Munich attack with more directness, but the threat posed by the young German fizzled out soon.

Sane was rather isolated up front, as all the passing lanes to him were well covered by the hosts.

Corentin Tolisso - 6/10

Corentin Tolisso came on for Leon Goretzka in the 76th minute of the game but failed to turn things around for his side.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - N/A

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting came on too late to earn a rating.