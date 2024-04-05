Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Union Berlin lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the Alte Forsterei on Saturday.

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side thrashed Dusseldorf by a 4-0 margin in the DFB Pokal this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have an excellent recent record against Union Berlin and have won seven out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's paltry one victory.

Bayer Leverkusen have lost only one of their 12 matches against Union Berlin in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in January 2021.

Bayer Leverkusen have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three matches against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga - their longest such active run against any team in the competition.

Union Berlin have picked up 15 points from their 10 matches in the second half of the Bundesliga so far - one point more than they had achieved in the first half of the season.

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have thrived under Xabi Alonso and have already broken several records this season. The likes of Florian Wirtz and Amine Adli can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Union Berlin have improved in recent weeks but will be up against one of the country's best teams on Saturday. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes