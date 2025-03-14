Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

Union Berlin will welcome Bayern Munich to Stadion An der Alten Försterei in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Berlin have won seven of their 25 league games thus far and are in 14th place in the standings with 26 points. Bayern are at the top of the standings and have an eight-point lead over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The hosts registered their first win after three consecutive losses last week, with a 2-1 away triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt. They conceded in the 13th minute and second-half goals from Leopold Querfeld and Jeong Woo-yeong helped them record a comeback win.

The visitors suffered their first league defeat of the year last week, as they fell to a shock 3-2 home loss to Bochum. Raphaël Guerreiro bagged a first-half brace but Bochum halved the deficit in the first half and scored twice after the break to register a comeback win.

Bayern met Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday and recorded a 2-0 away win. They progressed to the quarterfinals with a 5-0 win on aggregate.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two sides and they have crossed paths 11 times in the Bundesliga. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings and have an unbeaten record in these games, recording eight wins.

Bayern extended their winning streak against the capital club to four games in the reverse fixture in November, recording a 3-0 home triumph.

Union Berlin have won four of their last 20 games across all competitions, with three wins registered in away games.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last five away games, recording four wins. They have scored nine goals in these games while conceding three goals.

Berlin have failed to score in four of their last six home games.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Die Eisernen returned to winning ways after three games last week and will look to build on that form. They also scored for the first time after two games in that win. Interestingly, they have won just one of their last nine home games, failing to score in five games in that period.

Kevin Volland, Kevin Vogt, and Alexander Schwolow missed the match against Frankfurt due to an illness but are back in full training. Aljoscha Kemlein, Robert Skov, and Oluwaseun Ogbemudia are likely to sit this one out.

Die Bayern suffered their first home loss in the Bundesliga since March 2024 last week and will look to bounce back here. They have an unbeaten record against the capital club and are strong favorites.

Aleksandar Pavlović, Kim Min-jae, and Manuel Neuer are expected back in the fold only after the international break. João Palhinha was red-carded last week and is suspended for this match.

The league leaders have an impressive record in this fixture and, considering their better goalscoring record, the visitors are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Union Berlin 0-2 Bayern Munich

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

