Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have a tricky game against the league's most improved team this season in Union Berlin on Saturday.

After beating the drop last season, Urs Fischer’s Union Berlin are surprise contenders for a European place this season, at least at this stage of the competition.

Bayern Munich will come up against a different Union compared to last season, when they played direct football in a bid to survive in their first season in the top-flight.

This time around, Die Eisernen have played some eye-catching football with former Borussia Monchengladbach star Max Kruse at the centre of it all. It remains to be seen how they will cope in the fixtures this month with Kruse out due to an unfortunate injury.

Bayern Munich will of course be confident of taking all three points. Manager Hansi Flick named a pretty strong lineup during the midweek clash against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League. We expect some of those players to feature against Union Berlin come Saturday.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich won both the games played between the two sides in the Bundesliga last season, but Union Berlin gave a good account of themselves. Unlike a lot of other Bundesliga sides who tend to get humiliated by the Bavarians, Union lost 2-0 and 2-1, putting in spirited displays.

Union Berlin were beaten in the previous Bundesliga game by Hertha Berlin in the derby. Despite taking the lead, they fell apart and conceded three goals in the second half after playing nearly 70 minutes in 10 men.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, came up against a spirited RB Leipzig side, and had to dig deep to muster a 3-3 draw.

Union Berlin form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Team News

Kruse’s absence will be massive as the 32-year old has been instrumental in Union’s run this season. The German scored six goals and assisted five more before his injury, and Union will struggle to replace his creativity, link-up play, and most importantly, his goals from midfield.

Manager Urs Fischer will also be without the likes of Joel Pohjanpalo, and Anthony Ujah, while Christian Gentner is still not match-fit.

Injured: Max Kruse, Joel Pohjanpalo, Christian Gentner, Nico Schlotterbeck

Doubtful: Anthony Ujah

Suspended: Robert Andrich

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, will be without midfielders Javi Martinez and Joshua Kimmich, while Corentin Tolisso is also a doubt. Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, and Robert Lewandowski should start against Union Berlin.

Injured: Javi Martinez, Joshua Kimmich

Doubtful: Corentin Tolisso

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups

Union Berlin predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Andreas Luthe; Christopher Lens, Robin Knoche, Marvin Friedrich, Christopher Trimmel; Grischa Promel, Sheraldo Becker, Sebastian Griesbeck; Marius Bulter, Marcus Ingvartsen; Taiwo Awoniyi

Bayern Munich predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Midfielder Robert Andrich will miss the next three Bundesliga matches following the decision of the DFB’s sports court. #fcunion https://t.co/rhSb6gdjlt — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) December 9, 2020

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Union Berlin have too many key players out at the moment, and that is likely to hold them back against a quality side like Bayern Munich. We expect the Bavarians to ease past Union Berlin on the weekend.

Score prediction: Union Berlin 0-3 Bayern Munich