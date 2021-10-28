Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga will return this weekend and holders Bayern Munich will face Union Berlin in a tricky away game.

After a chastening 5-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach in the second round of the DFB Pokal on Wednesday, Bayern Munich will hope to return to winning ways.

The Bavarians were shambolic at the back despite playing a full-strength team against Monchengladbach. It was their worst defeat since 1978.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, needed extra time to overcome Waldhof Mannheim in the second round of the DFB Pokal.

Urs Fischer’s side have emerged as surprise contenders for the Champions League spots this season. They will look to make it a tough game for Bayern Munich, who are hurting after their defeat against Monchengladbach.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Head-to-head

The two sides have faced off just four times, and Bayern Munich have never lost to Union Berlin. The Bavarians have won twice and drawn twice.

Both games last season ended 1-1, and Union Berlin will hope their raucous home support can push the team into stopping Bayern Munich again come Saturday.

Union Berlin form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Bayern Munich form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Team News

Union Berlin

Marvin Friedrich and Rick van Drongelen have tested positive for COVID-19, and are expected to miss out. Max Kruse too might miss out if he is not passed fit enough to play on Saturday.

Unavailable: Marvin Friedrich, Rick van Drongelen

Doubtful: Max Kruse

Bayern Munich

Sven Ulreich will not be available to take up his duties as the backup goalkeeper on Saturday. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting did not make the squad for the DFB Pokal tie, and is once again a doubt.

Injured: Sven Ulreich

Doubtful: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups

Union Berlin Probable XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Luthe; Timo Baumgartl, Robin Knoche, Paul Jaeckel; Niko Giesselmann, Grischa Promel, Rani Khedira, Christopher Trimmel; Genki Haraguchi; Taiwo Awoniyi, Sheraldo Becker

Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich are usually not the team who get so easily beaten, and they will look to put things right come Saturday.

Julian Nagelsmann is expected to be on the sidelines against Union Berlin, and it would be a surprise if his team does not win the game against Union Berlin.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Score prediction: Union Berlin 0-3 Bayern Munich

Edited by Shardul Sant