Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Union Berlin will entertain reigning champions Bayern Munich at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in a top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

The hosts have ten points and only trail Bayern on goal difference. Since their goalless draw at Mainz a fortnight ago, Berlin have recorded back-to-back league wins.

In their previous outing, they beat Schalke 6-1, with Sheraldo Becker and Sven Michel bagging braces. Following that emphatic win, they have the second-best attacking record in the league, after Bayern.

Meanwhile, the Bavarians saw their 100% start to the league come to a halt after just three games, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Monchengladbach. They returned to winning ways, though, overcoming Viktoria Koln in the DFB Pokal first round on Wednesday.

Berlin won their first round game in the cup a month ago and head into this game with a week's rest.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

The two teams have met just six times, with all the meetings taking place in the Bundesliga. Bayern have dominated proceedings against the capital club, winning four and drawing two.

Last season, the league leaders secured a league double over Berlin with an aggregate score of 9-2.

Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Bayern Munich form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Team News

Union Berlin

Diogo Leite will miss out on because of a bruise picked up in the 6-1 win at Schalke. Timo Baumgartl has resumed training but remains a few weeks away from match fitness.

Injured: Diogo Leite, Timo Baumgartl

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bayern Munich

Julian Nagelsmann made a few changes to the lineup in the DFB Pokal but should be back to his ideal starting XI here. There are no reported absentees or suspensions for the visitors.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Predicted XIs

Union Berlin (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow; Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Danilho Doekhi; Morten Thorsby, Christopher Trimmel, Janik Haberer, Rani Khedira, Julian Ryerson; Sheraldo Becker, Jordan Siebatcheu

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer; Ryan Gravenberch, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Sadio Mane

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Prediction

The Stadion An der Alten Forsterei has become a fortress for Die Eisernen, where they are undefeated at home across competitions since February.

They are expected to put in a solid performance here. They have the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding three goals but have just one clean sheet in three games.

Bayern Munich were one of the two teams to inflict a defeat on Union last season and will look to maintain their unbeaten record against their hosts. The game is expected to be a closely fought affair, which should end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-2 Bayern Munich

