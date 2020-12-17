Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more 

Union Berlin will host Borussia Dortmund in a matchday 13 Bundesliga fixture on Friday.

The home side are among the surprise sides in the German top-flight this season and currently sit sixth on the table, four points behind Dortmund who are fourth despite their inconsistent start to the campaign.

Always count on the Captain ©️

Union Berlin threw away a two-goal advantage with just five minutes left to draw 2-2 with VFB Stuttgart on Tuesday, Dortmund kick-started their new era with a narrow 2-1 win away to Werder Bremen.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between these two sides, with Dortmund having won three and drawn one of their previous five games.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in February when Dortmund ran riot in a 5-0 thumping at the Signal Iduna Park.

Union Berlin form guide: W-D-L-D-D

Borussia Dortmund form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-W

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Union Berlin

The hosts have five players sidelined for their fixture with Dortmund. Marcus Ingvartsen (rib), Max Kruse (knock), Joel Pohjanpalo (ankle), Nico Schlotterbeck (hamstring), and Anthony Ujah (knee) are unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Christian Gentner (muscle) and Florian Hübner (groin) are both doubts, while Robert Andrich will serve out the final match of his three-game suspension for his red card against Hertha Berlin.

Injuries: Marcus Ingvartsen, Max Kruse, Joel Pohjanpalo, Nico Schlotterbeck, Anthony Ujah

Doubtful: Christian Gentner, Florian Hübner

Suspension: Robert Andrich

Borussia Dortmund

Thorgan Hazard (hamstring), Thomas Delaney (back), Erling Braut Haaland (hamstring), Thomas Meunier (muscle), and Marcel Schmelzer (knee) are all ruled out of the clash with Union Berlin.

There are no suspension worries for BVB.

Injuries: Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Delaney, Erling Braut Haland, Thomas Meunier, Marcel Schmelzer

Suspension: None

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andreas Luthe, Christopher Lenz, Robin Knoche, Marvin Freidrich, Christopher Trimmel; Christian Gentner, Robert Andrich; Cedric Tuechert, Marius Bulter, Sheraldo Becker; Taiwo Awoniyi

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Roman Burki; Manuel Akanji, Matts Hummels, Emre Can; Axel Witsel; Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho; Marco Reus, Youssoufa Moukoko

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Dortmund are infamous for their inconsistency and they are as capable of impressive results as they are of disappointing shocks in almost equal measure.

It was one such disappointing performance that saw Lucien Favre's appointment terminated after a 4-1 loss as home to VFB Stuttgart.

The Swiss manager was replaced by Edin Terzic and the 38-year-old kick-started his appointment with a win over Werder Bremen.

Good morning! 👍



Good morning! 👍

Shows how far we've come after the emotions of last night. Keep working hard and look to the next challenge: @BlackYellow.#fcunion

While Union Berlin might be capable of pulling a surprise on their own turf, the buzz generated by a new manager should see Dortmund go over the line with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-3 Borussia Dortmund