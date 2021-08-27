Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Union Berlin are set to play Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in the Bundesliga.

Union Berlin come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Sebastian Hoeness' Hoffenheim in the league. Goals from left-back Niko Giesselmann and Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for Union Berlin was cancelled out by goals from centre-back Kevin Akpoguma and Danish winger Jacob Bruun Larsen for Hoffenheim.

Union Berlin had centre-back Marvin Friedrich sent off late in the second-half.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to Gerardo Seoane's Bayer Leverkusen in the league. Goals from Dutch left-back Mitchel Bakker, Czech Republic international Patrik Schick, French winger Moussa Diaby and Germany international Nadiem Amiri ensured victory for Bayer Leverkusen.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Monchengladbach have won one game, lost one and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from centre-back Robin Knoche for Union Berlin was cancelled out by a second-half goal from France international Alassane Plea for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Union Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Union Berlin

Union Berlin will be without midfielder Grischa Promel, while there are doubts over the availability of young attacker Leon Dajaku and Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah. Centre-back Marvin Friedrich is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Urs Fischer is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Grischa Promel

Doubtful: Leon Dajaku, Anthony Ujah

Suspended: Marvin Friedrich

Borussia Monchengladbach

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach boss Adi Hutter will be unable to call upon the services of defender Mamadou Doucoure, French winger Marcus Thuram, Austrian right-back Stefan Lainer, young midfielder Manu Kone and centre-back Matthias Ginter.

There are doubts over the availability of Swiss attacker Breel Embolo, French striker Alassane Plea and midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Injured: Marcus Thuram, Matthias Ginter, Manu Kone, Mamadou Doucoure, Stefan Lainer

Doubtful: Alassane Plea, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe, Timo Baumgartl, Robin Knoche, Paul Jaeckel, Julian Ryerson, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Marcus Ingvartsen, Niko Giesselmann, Max Kruse, Taiwo Awoniyi

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer, Luca Netz, Tony Jantschke, Nico Elvedi, Joe Scally, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann, Hannes Wolf, Patrick Herrmann, Lars Stindl

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Union Berlin enjoyed a good 2020/21 Bundesliga campaign, with the likes of Max Kruse doing well. Manager Urs Fischer has been applauded for the work he has done, and he will be keen to replicate the success of last season.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, have a new manager at the helm in the form of Adi Hutter. Hutter arrives after an impressive spell with Eintracht Frankfurt, but Borussia Monchengladbach's start to the season has not been good.

Borussia Monchengladbach will be keen to shake off the 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, and should edge past Union Berlin.

Prediction: Union Berlin 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

