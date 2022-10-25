Union Berlin vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27, 2022

Union Berlin will invite Braga to the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on matchday five of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 27).

This is a crucial game for both teams. Berlin have six points from four games. and a win will help them replace Braga in second place in the group. If Braga win, they will take a decisive four-point lead over Berlin to qualify for the knockouts.

The two teams endured contrasting results in league action over the weekend. The hosts suffered their first defeat in six games, as they fell to a shock 2-1 defeat against last-placed Bochum in the Bundesliga on Sunday, which snapped their five-game winning run across competitions. Braga, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after four games with a 2-0 win at Arouca on Saturday.

Berlin have recorded consecutive Europa League games, while Braga are winless in their last two games.

Union Berlin vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in September at the Estadio Municipal de Braga, where Braga won 1-0, thanks to Vitinha's goal.

Only Arsenal, Real Sociedad, and Freiburg (1 apiece) have conceded fewer goals in the Europa League this season than Berlin (2). On the flip side, only HJK and Olympiacos (1 apiece) have scored fewer goals than Berlin.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Berlin's last six Europa League games.

Berlin are on a four-game winning streak at home across competitions, keeping clean sheets in all wins.

Braga have scored at least twice in six of their seven away games across competitions this term.

Union Berlin vs Braga Prediction

Berlin have scored just once in two home games in the Europa League this season. Across competitions, they have not scored more than twice at home, so they could struggle.

Braga, meanwhile, have scored five goals in their two away games in the Europa League. They have 17 goals in their last six away games across competitions.

Berlin have kept a tight ship at the back in home games and have conceded just once at home in the Europa League, so a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Braga

Union Berlin vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Braga to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Vitinha to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes