Union Berlin vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Union Berlin and Feyenoord will battle for three points in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 5-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich on home turf in the Bundesliga. Robert Lewandowski's first-half brace inspired the rout for the Bavarians.

Feyenoord needed a last-gasp strike from Nigerian international Cyriel Dessers to secure a 1-0 away victory over city rivals Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie.

Both sides will turn their attention back to continental action, where they currently occupy opposite ends of the spectrum in Group E. Feyenoord sit atop the standings on seven points, while Union Berlin's three points are only good enough for fourth place.

Union Berlin vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

The two teams have only met once in their history; they met on matchday three of the same competition in October. The Dutch side won the fixture with a 3-1 victory on home turf.

This is Union Berlin's first season of continental action and they have fallen off the pace after a bright start.

The hosts have lost two of their last five games in all competitions while Feyenoord are currently on a three-game winning run.

Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Union Berlin vs Feyenoord Team News

Union Berlin

Max Kruse has been ruled out with an ankle injury while Rick Van Drongelen is in self-isolation after testing positive to COVID-19.

Injury: Max Kruse

COVID-19: Rick Van Drongelen

Suspension: None

Feyenoord

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors. However, Mark Diemers is a doubt for the trip to Germany.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Mark Diemers

Suspension: None

Union Berlin vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Luthe (GK); Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Paul Jaeckel; Niko Giesselmann, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Christopher Trimmel; Grischa Promel; Taiwo Awoniyi, Andreas Voglsammer

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen, Guus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Cyril Dessers

Union Berlin vs Feyenoord Prediction

Both sides still have qualification in their hands, making this a potentially exciting game. However, Union Berlin are in more need of maximum points and are likely to go all out for victory while Feyenoord might be more cautious in their play.

The home side have a porous defense that could be more exposed by their need for victory. Home advantage could, however, play a big role in the outcome and we are backing both sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-2 Feyenoord

