Union Berlin vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Union Berlin host Greuther Furth at the An der alten Forsterei on Friday night.

Union Berlin are in good form in the Bundesliga and further strengthened their push for European football last weekend. They beat high-flying RB Leipzig 2-1 on away turf as they took revenge on the Red Bulls for their DFB-Pokal disappointments days prior.

The home side sit sixth in the Bundesliga table with 50 points from 31 games. They will be looking to continue their strong run this weekend as they target a European spot next season.

Greuther Furth's relegation from the top-flight was confirmed last weekend as they lost 4-1 to third-place Bayer Leverkusen. Jetro Willems opened the scoring with his first-ever goal for the Cloverleaves before their opponents turned the game on its head minutes later.

Greuther Furth sit rock-bottom in the league standings with just 17 points. With nothing left to lose, the visitors will now be looking to end their season on a high.

Union Berlin vs Greuther Furth Head-to-Head

There have been 26 meetings between Union Berlin and Greuther Furth. The hosts have won just five of those games, while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Greuther Furth won 1-0.

Union Berlin Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Greuther Furth Form Guide: L-D-L-D-D

Union Berlin vs Greuther Furth Team News

Union Berlin

The hosts have no injured players ahead of the weekend clash. Timo Baumgartl and Andras Schafer are, however, set to miss out due to illness and COVID-19 respectively.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Timo Baumgartl, Andras Schafer

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth

The visitors have a couple of injured players ahead of their game on Friday, including Robin Kehr, Marco Meyerhofer, Paul Seguin and Havard Nielsen. Max Christiansen is recovering from a thigh injury and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Robin Kehr, Marco Meyerhofer, Paul Seguin, Havard Nielsen

Doubtful: Max Christiansen

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs Greuther Furth Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow; Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Dominique Heintz; Christopher Trimmel, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Grischa Promel, Niko Giesselmann; Sheraldo Becker, Taiwo Awoniyi

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Linde; Nick Viergever, Maximilian Bauer, Sebastian Griesbeck; Jetro Willems, Tobias Raschl, Timothy Tillman, Simon Asta; Julian Green; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota

Union Berlin vs Greuther Furth Prediction

Union Berlin are on a four-game winning streak in the Bundesliga. They are unbeaten in their last five home games across all competitions and will be relishing their chances ahead of Friday's clash.

Greuther Furth are on a nine-game winless run in the league and have scored just one goal in their last five games. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-0 Greuther Furth

