Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Union Berlin are set to play host to Hertha Berlin at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Sunday for their latest Bundesliga game.

Union Berlin come into this game on the back of a 5-2 loss to Adi Hutter's Eintracht Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park. A first-half brace from Portuguese striker Andre Silva, an own goal from midfielder Robert Andrich and goals from Serbian left wing-back Filip Kostic and United States of America international Timothy Chandler ensured victory for Eintracht Frankfurt.

A brace from German forward Max Kruse proved to be a mere consolation for Union Berlin.

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 at the Olympiastadion in their most recent Bundesliga game. First-half goals from Dutch right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha and Colombian striker Jhon Cordoba secured the win for Pal Dardai's Hertha Berlin.

Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Union Berlin have won two games, lost three and drawn two.

Yeah, not like there's a Berlin derby this weekend 🤨 https://t.co/c37T41uq9j — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) April 1, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Hertha Berlin beating ten-man Union Berlin 3-1. A second-half brace from Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek and a goal from Slovakian right-back Peter Pekarik sealed the deal for Hertha Berlin. Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored the consolation goal for Union Berlin, who had midfielder Robert Andrich sent off in the first-half.

Union Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-D-D-W

Hertha Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-L-L

Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Union Berlin

Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer will be unable to call upon the services of Nigeria international Anthony Ujah and winger Sheraldo Becker. There are doubts over the availability of left-back Niko Giesselmann, defender Christopher Lenz and striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

Injured: Sheraldo Becker, Anthony Ujah

Doubtful: Christopher Lenz, Niko Giesselmann, Taiwo Awoniyi

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin will be without young left-back Luca Netz, while there are doubts over the availability of experienced German midfielder Sami Khedira and midfielder Eduardo Lowen. Czech Republic international Vladimir Darida is suspended.

Injured: Luca Netz

Doubtful: Eduardo Lowen, Sami Khedira

Suspended: Vladimir Darida

Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe, Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Nico Schlotterbeck, Christopher Trimmel, Grischa Promel, Robert Andrich, Marcus Ingvartsen, Julian Ryerson, Cedric Teuchert, Max Kruse

It's the start of a new week with new challenges ahead for #fcunion.



Have a great week! ❤️👊 pic.twitter.com/Ma2Xm9aCCv — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) March 29, 2021

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Rune Jarstein, Lukas Klunter, Niklas Stark, Marton Dardai, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Lucas Tousart, Matteo Guendouzi, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Matheus Cunha, Dodi Lukebakio, Krzysztof Piatek

Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Union Berlin are 7th in the Bundesliga table, and have enjoyed a good season so far. Germany international Max Kruse has been in fine form for them, while the likes of Christopher Trimmel and Christopher Lenz have done well as well.

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, are 14th in the league table, despite some sizeable investments in recent transfer windows. They have won two of their last five league games, and are only two points ahead of 17th-placed Arminia Bielefeld.

Union Berlin, despite the heavy defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, should triumph here.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-0 Hertha Berlin

