Union Berlin vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Third-placed Union Berlin entertain 12th-placed Koln at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in the Bundesliga on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts are winless in two league outings, They missed out on an opportunity to go atop the league standings on Sunday (February 26), as they lost 3-0 at Bayern Munich in a top-of-the-table clash. Koln, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back defeats without scoring following a 2-0 home reverse against Wolfsburg.

Berlin take on Union St. Gilloise in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday (March 9), so they could rest a few key players for the Koln game.

Union Berlin vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 15 times across competitions, with their first meeting coming in 2002, with Berlin leading 8-5.

The hosts are unbeaten in Bundesliga meetings against Koln, winning six of seven games since 2019.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in ten of Berlin's last 12 Bundesliga games.

Berlin have kept clean sheets in three of their last four home meetings against Koln.

The hosts, alongside Bayern Munich, are the only teams to have gone unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga this season.

Koln have kept clean sheets in three of their last five league games and have failed to score in the other two.

Both teams didn't score in their last two league outings.

Union Berlin vs Koln Prediction

Berlin are unbeaten against Koln in the Bundesliga and are also enjoying an unbeaten run at home in the league this term. They have failed to score in just one Bundesliga game at home.

Meanwhile, Koln kicked off 2023 with a five-game unbeaten run but have endured back-to-back defeats. They're winless on their travels since September and have not scored in five of their last six away outings.

Considering Berlin's home advantage and Koln's poor away form, the hosts should eke out a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-0 Koln

Union Berlin vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Berlin

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Janik Haberer to score or assist any time - Yes

