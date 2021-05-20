Union Berlin vs Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Leipzig will aim to finish their Bundesliga campaign on a winning note when they travel to the Stadion An der Alten Försterei to take on Union Berlin on Saturday.

The hosts, meanwhile, will be desperate to end their winless run and secure a finish that guarantees them European football next season.

Leipzig failed to return to winning ways last Sunday as they were held 2-2 at home by Wolfsburg.

They have now failed to win in their last three outings across all competitions, including a 4-1 mauling at the hands of Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal final.

However, Die Roten Bullen have already confirmed a second-placed finish in the Bundesliga and will be playing for pride when they head into this game.

Meanwhile, Union Berlin came from behind to grab a 1-1 draw when they faced Bayer Leverkusen last time out.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring for Die Werkself in the 26th minute, but Joel Pohjanpalo leveled the score with 18 minutes on the clock. Union Berlin have now picked up nine points from their last seven outings.

They are in seventh place and front runners for the Europa Conference League qualification. However, they are just one point above Borussia Monchengladbach and Stuttgart, who are tied on 46 points.

They will now aim to avoid defeat on Saturday and cap off their stellar campaign by securing a top-seven finish.

Union Berlin vs Leipzig Head-To-Head

Leipzig have clearly been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins from their last seven meetings with Union Berlin. The hosts have managed just one win, while it has ended all square once.

Leipzig are currently on a four-game winning streak against Union Berlin and have avoided defeat in their last six meetings. Their most recent encounter ended in a 1-0 win for Leipzig back in January’s reverse fixture.

Union Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Leipzig Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

Union Berlin vs Leipzig Team News

Union Berlin

The injury-hit hosts will be without several key players who are sidelined with injuries. Jakob Busk (muscle), Florian Hübner (muscle), Grischa Prömel (muscle), Cedric Teuchert (knee), Leon Dajaku (foot) and Anthony Ujah (knee) are all out injured.

Midfielder Robert Andrich will also miss the game due to a one-match suspension.

Leipzig

The visitors also have injury concerns to deal with. Marcel Halstenberg (knock), Dani Olmo (calf), Lazar Samardzic (meniscus), Tyler Adams (back) and Dominik Szoboszlai (groin) are all ruled out with injuries.

Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will also be absent due to personal reasons.

Union Berlin vs Leipzig Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Nico Schlotterbeck; Julian Ryerson, Christian Gentner, Christopher Lenz, Christopher Trimmel, Christopher Lenz; Max Kruse, Joel Pohjanpalo

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-4-2): Peter Gulacsi; Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Willi Orban, Nordi Mukiele; Kevin Kampl, Angelino, Amadou Haidara, Marcel Sabitzer; Yussuf Poulsen, Hee-Chan Hwang

Union Berlin vs Leipzig Prediction

Union Berlin will try their absolute best to avoid defeat and seal a place in Europe. They take on a Leipzig side who have proved to be one of the best teams in the Bundesliga this season.

However, we expect Union Berlin to secure a narrow win and finish off their season in style.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-0 Leipzig