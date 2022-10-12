Union Berlin vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2022

Union Berlin will entertain Malmo at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei on matchday four of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The two teams will be meeting for the second time in a week, with the reverse fixture in Malmo last Thursday ending in a 1-0 win for Union Berlin. András Schafer was sent off in the 45th minute of the game but Union Berlin put in a solid display in the second half despite their numerical disadvantage. Sheraldo Becker scored the decisive goal in the 68th minute.

It was the first win of the campaign for Berlin, who had lost their first two games. Malmo, on the other hand, have lost all of their games in the Europa League thus far.

The hosts continued their winning ways with a 1-0 triumph over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Malmo failed to score for the third game in a row on Sunday, playing out a goalless draw against Varnamo.

Union Berlin vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week, Union Berlin recorded a 1-0 away win and Malmo will be looking to return the favor here.

Malmo are one of just five teams to have lost all three games in the Europa League this season.

The home team have scored just one goal in the Europa League this term, which is the worst goalscoring record in the competition, while Malmo have not fared much better and have just two goals to their name this season.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored per game in Union Berlin's last five games in the competition.

Union Berlin's last seven games across all competitions have produced conclusive results, with three games ending in losses and the remaining four games ending in wins.

Malmo are winless in their last three games across all competitions, failing to score in those games.

Union Berlin vs Malmo Prediction

Union Berlin have just one loss at home across all competitions and are strong favorites here. They have been impressive in the Bundesliga this season and are currently in the top spot in the league table. They have failed to score in just one game on home turf and are expected to find the back of the net here.

Malmo have scored in their last eight away games but have failed to score in their last three games. They have struggled in their Europa League campaign and might come up short in this away game.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-0 Malmo

Union Berlin vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sheraldo Becker to score anytime - Yes

