Union Berlin vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24, 2023

Union Berlin and Napoli are back in action in the UEFA Champions League when they go head-to-head at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Tuesday (October 24).

The hosts were left empty handed once again, as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Urs Fischer’s men have lost eight games across competitions since kicking off their Bundesliga campaign with consecutive wins over Mainz and Darmstadt.

Union now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they're rooted to the bottom of Group C and will look to pick up a morale-boosting result.

Napoli, meanwhile, returned to winning ways on Saturday, putting three past Hellas Verona to claim a 3-1 win in Serie A. Before that, Rudi Garcia’s men were on a two-game losing streak, losing 3-2 at home to Real Madrid on October 3, five days before losing 3-1 against Fiorentina.

With three points from a possible six, Napoli are third in Group C of the Champions League, level on points with second-placed Braga.

Union Berlin vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Union are on a dire run of eight defeats across competitions, their longest losing streak in over a decade.

Napoli are unbeaten away from home across competitions this season, winning four of their six games.

Since claiming back-to-back 4-1 wins over Mainz and Darmstadt in August, Union have conceded 19 goals and scored just thrice.

Union Berlin vs Napoli Prediction

Buoyed by their weekend win over Hellas, Napoli will look to put together a fine run of form. Expect them to see off an out-of-sorts Union side and heap more misery on them.

Prediction: Union 1-3 Napoli

Union Berlin vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in Napoli’s last five games.)

Tip 3: First to score - Napoli (Union have conceded the opening goal in seven of their last eight games.)