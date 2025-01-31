Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Union Berlin lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in a crucial clash at the Alte Forsterei on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of SK Sturm Graz in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat against FC St. Pauli in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a slight edge over Union Berlin and have won eight out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's six victories.

Union Berlin are winless in their last three matches against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and have failed to score a single goal in these games.

Union Berlin have picked up only 20 points from their 19 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their second-worst tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

RB Leipzig have picked up 32 points from their 19 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their third-worst tally at this stage of the season and their worst points tally since the 2021-22 campaign.

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig are yet to hit their stride in the Bundesliga and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The likes of Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Union Berlin have flattered to deceive this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Saturday. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Union Berlin 0-2 RB Leipzig

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to keep a clean sheet - Yes

